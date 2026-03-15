Buffalo Bills' Projected Starting Lineup After NFL Free Agency Week 1

The Buffalo Bills entered the offseason seemingly intent on keeping the offense close to fully intact while remaking the defense in the image of new coordinator Jim Leonhard.

As a result, the Bills' projected starting lineup has already experienced notable turnover on the defensive side.

In terms of additions through the first week of free agency, the Bills signed four defensive players with backup quarterback Kyle Allen being the lone signee on the offensive side of the ball since the negotiation period began on March 9.

Buffalo made three additions to the defensive backfield, inking versatile cornerback Dee Alford, chess piece Chauncey Gardner-Johnson and safety Geno Stone.

All three will presumably contend for starting spots. Initial projections place Alford as the primary slot cornerback with Gardner-Johnson starting alongside Cole Bishop at safety. Meanwhile, Stone, who made 34 consecutive starts for the Cincinnati Bengals prior to arriving in Orchard Park, will have the chance to earn the nod over Gardner-Johnson.

Nov 17, 2019; Tampa, FL, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Cameron Brate (84) catches the ball against New Orleans Saints outside linebacker A.J. Klein (53) and defensive back Chauncey Gardner-Johnson (22) | Kim Klement-Imagn Images

The Bills took a swing at a potential game-wrecking edge rusher, signing Bradley Chubb to a three-year contract to presumably start opposite of Greg Rousseau. Buffalo likely isn't done adding to the front seven with depth pieces still needed.

What about the offense?

When it comes to offense, the Bills lost one starter, retained one starter and added one starter.

With center Connor McGovern and left guard David Edwards both amongst the Top 3 available free agents at their respective positions, Buffalo could realistically afford only one of the two moving forward.

The Bills opted to lock up McGovern, maintaining continuity on the ever-important center-quarterback exchange. Meanwhile, Edwards left for a four-year, $61 million contract from the New Orleans Saints.

Buffalo Bills center Connor McGovern, quarterback Josh Allen get ready to line up during first half action at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Dec. 7, 2025. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The end result is Buffalo returns four of five offensive line starters, who will play together for the third year in a row. Alec Anderson, who re-signed as a restricted free agent on a one-year contract, is the favorite to replace Edwards at left guard.

Avoiding the wildly-overpriced free agent wide receiver market, the Bills made their most notable offensive addition via trade. Sending a second-round draft pick to the Chicago Bears in exchange for a fifth-round draft pick and potential WR1 DJ Moore, who headlines the depth chart upon arrival.

Jan 10, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Bears wide receiver DJ Moore (2) makes the eventual game winning touchdown catch against the Green Bay Packers during the second half of an NFC Wild Card Round game at Soldier Field | David Banks-Imagn Images

Bills' Projected Starters

Although only 11 players can take the field, the projected lineups feature 12 positions on both sides of the ball to account for varying personnel packages. The Bills' offense has frequently deployed two tight ends, and the defense will use a nickel alignment with five defensive backs in certain situations.

Offense



QB Josh Allen



RB James Cook



WR DJ Moore



TE Dawson Knox



LT Dion Dawkins



LG Alec Anderson



C Connor McGovern



RG O'Cyrus Torrence



RT Spencer Brown



TE Dalton Kincaid



WR Khalil Shakir



WR Keon Coleman

Defense



OLB Greg Rousseau



DE Ed Oliver



NT Deone Walker



DE TJ Sanders



OLB Bradley Chubb / Michael Hoecht



MLB Terrel Bernard



WLB Dorian Williams



CB Christian Benford



CB Maxwell Hairston



Slot Dee Alford



Safety Cole Bishop



Safety Chauncey Gardner-Johnson

Specialists



K Tyler Bass



P Mitch Wishnowsky



LS Reid Ferguson



KR Ray Davis



PR Mecole Hardman