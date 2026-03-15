Buffalo Bills' Projected Starting Lineup After NFL Free Agency Week 1
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The Buffalo Bills entered the offseason seemingly intent on keeping the offense close to fully intact while remaking the defense in the image of new coordinator Jim Leonhard.
As a result, the Bills' projected starting lineup has already experienced notable turnover on the defensive side.
In terms of additions through the first week of free agency, the Bills signed four defensive players with backup quarterback Kyle Allen being the lone signee on the offensive side of the ball since the negotiation period began on March 9.
Buffalo made three additions to the defensive backfield, inking versatile cornerback Dee Alford, chess piece Chauncey Gardner-Johnson and safety Geno Stone.
All three will presumably contend for starting spots. Initial projections place Alford as the primary slot cornerback with Gardner-Johnson starting alongside Cole Bishop at safety. Meanwhile, Stone, who made 34 consecutive starts for the Cincinnati Bengals prior to arriving in Orchard Park, will have the chance to earn the nod over Gardner-Johnson.
The Bills took a swing at a potential game-wrecking edge rusher, signing Bradley Chubb to a three-year contract to presumably start opposite of Greg Rousseau. Buffalo likely isn't done adding to the front seven with depth pieces still needed.
What about the offense?
When it comes to offense, the Bills lost one starter, retained one starter and added one starter.
With center Connor McGovern and left guard David Edwards both amongst the Top 3 available free agents at their respective positions, Buffalo could realistically afford only one of the two moving forward.
The Bills opted to lock up McGovern, maintaining continuity on the ever-important center-quarterback exchange. Meanwhile, Edwards left for a four-year, $61 million contract from the New Orleans Saints.
The end result is Buffalo returns four of five offensive line starters, who will play together for the third year in a row. Alec Anderson, who re-signed as a restricted free agent on a one-year contract, is the favorite to replace Edwards at left guard.
Avoiding the wildly-overpriced free agent wide receiver market, the Bills made their most notable offensive addition via trade. Sending a second-round draft pick to the Chicago Bears in exchange for a fifth-round draft pick and potential WR1 DJ Moore, who headlines the depth chart upon arrival.
Bills' Projected Starters
Although only 11 players can take the field, the projected lineups feature 12 positions on both sides of the ball to account for varying personnel packages. The Bills' offense has frequently deployed two tight ends, and the defense will use a nickel alignment with five defensive backs in certain situations.
Offense
QB Josh Allen
RB James Cook
WR DJ Moore
TE Dawson Knox
LT Dion Dawkins
LG Alec Anderson
C Connor McGovern
RG O'Cyrus Torrence
RT Spencer Brown
TE Dalton Kincaid
WR Khalil Shakir
WR Keon Coleman
Defense
OLB Greg Rousseau
DE Ed Oliver
NT Deone Walker
DE TJ Sanders
OLB Bradley Chubb / Michael Hoecht
MLB Terrel Bernard
WLB Dorian Williams
CB Christian Benford
CB Maxwell Hairston
Slot Dee Alford
Safety Cole Bishop
Safety Chauncey Gardner-Johnson
Specialists
K Tyler Bass
P Mitch Wishnowsky
LS Reid Ferguson
KR Ray Davis
PR Mecole Hardman
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Ralph, a former college football conference administrator, brings 20+ years of media experience to Buffalo Bills ON SI. Prior to focusing on the Bills, he spent two years covering the New York Jets. Ventre initially joined the ON SI family in 2021, providing NCAA Football Championship Subdivision for NFL Draft Bible on FanNation. Ventre remains as an official voter for the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 and the annual legacy awards. The Fordham University graduate is a member of the Pro Football Writers of America.