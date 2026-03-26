One Overlooked Departure That Will Hurt Buffalo Bills' Offense the Most

The Buffalo Bills had the ultimate luxury on their bench the past two seasons, but it simply became too expensive to retain.

As the proverbial next man up behind starting offensive tackles Dion Dawkins and Spencer Brown, Ryan Van Demark provided his share of quality reps when needed. The versatile bookend was active for 31 consecutive games for the Bills, making six starts over a two-year span.

With Van Demark eligible for restricted free agency, the Bills were initially hoping to re-sign him for less than $3 million. Upon realizing there was a higher-than-expected demand for the swing tackle, Buffalo offered the former undrafted free agent the right of first refusal tender valued at $3.547 million.

The Minnesota Vikings, however, stepped in with an offer sheet worth over $4.2 million, signing Van Demark with the Bills declining to match.

Aug 10, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Ryan Van Demark (74) blocks Chicago Bears linebacker Micah Baskerville (47) | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Bills priced out

Howard Balzer has since reported that the contract is worth $4.27 million total with $4.145 million guaranteed.

Starved for salary cap space, Buffalo simply couldn't afford to dedicate that much money to a starting caliber second-stringer. As a result, the Bills lost a battle-tested backup who proved trustworthy in important spots.

The loss could become detrimental if Dawkins or Brown are forced to miss significant time due to injury. Although they've been more durable than most, one shouldn't take their record of availability for granted. After all, Dawkins turns 32 years old next month, and Brown has had a history of nagging back issues.

Bills offensive linemen Ryan Van Demark (L) and Spencer Brown work out before the start of practice. | Jamie Germano/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK

Filling the void

While Buffalo's depth took a hit, there's still one capable reserve that will likely become the main understudy for Dawkins and Brown.

Tylan Grable, who actually began his rookie season as the Bills' primary swing tackle in 2024 before an early injury allowed Van Demark to claim the role, is currently the best fill-in option on the roster. He has five career appearances with two starts. Meanwhile, the versatile Alec Anderson, who started games at right tackle and left guard last year, seems likely to take over the starting vacancy at left guard.

Jan 26, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Tylan Grable (68) against the Kansas City Chiefs during the AFC Championship Game | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Bills also have two seventh-round tackles on the 90-man roster - International Pathway import Travis Clayton (2024) and Connecticut product Chase Lundt (2025).

In the end, Buffalo will move forward missing a key depth piece. Hopefully, it won't come back to bite them.