The Buffalo Bills have no third-quarterback option standing by this week.

With the Indianapolis Colts signing Shane Buechele off the Bills' practice squad and onto their active roster on Tuesday, the QB room is down to two members in Orchard Park.

While the Bills seemingly prefer to roll with only two field generals on their 53-man roster, one would think they'll look to add some company for starter Josh Allen and backup Kyle Allen over the mini bye that follows Thursday night's holiday home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

After the November 26 primetime appearance, Buffalo is off until December 6 against the New England Patriots.

Jul 29, 2026; Rochester, NY, USA; Buffalo Bills Josh Allen (17) talks with Shane Buechele (6) during training camp at St. John Fisher University. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With a highly-important game to prepare for on a short week, the Bills will have to settle for an emergency QB option such as tight end Dawson Knox or third-down running back Ty Johnson. Punter Tommy Doman showed his ability to sling the rock in Week 11.

As for who Buffalo could bring in next Monday, here are three available options. Note that with the Bills presumably unwilling to dedicate a third roster spot to an emergency QB, their option are limited to current street free agents. One can only permissibly claim a player off another team's practice squad by subsequently guaranteeing an active roster contract for said player.

Daniel Jones (Colts)

Adding a former first-round pick with playoff experience to the quarterbacks room can't be a bad thing, right?

Jones, who won a 2022 playoff game with the New York Giants under then-head coach Brian Daboll, may want to go to a team where he can play right away as opposed to sitting on the Bills' practice squad, but it's worth a call.

In his second season with the Indianapolis Colts, Jones made 11 starts before being released after last Thursday's 26-3 loss to the Houston Texans.

After going 8-5 as Indy's starter in 2025, he was 3-8 this year. Completing fewer than 60 percent of passes, Jones accounted for only seven touchdown passes while being intercepted 13 times.

Jan 15, 2023; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) reacts after winning a wild card game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium | USA TODAY Sports

Brandon Allen (Giants)

What's better than two Allens? Well, three obviously.

While the Bills shouldn't make a move based upon the potential of marketing three quarterbacks with the same last name, adding Allen to the practice squad seems to have some merit. After all, the 34-year-old has started games for three different franchises since entering the NFL as a 2016 sixth-round pick.

Allen elected free agency after spending the 2025 season with the Tennessee Titans, subsequently signing with the New York Giants in April. Over three preseason appearances, he went 26-of-38 passing for 224 yards and two interceptions.

The Giants released him on cutdown day. He played one game for Tennessee in 2025.

Aug 22, 2026; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; New York Giants quarterback Brandon Allen (12) calls for a play behind the line of scrimmage against the Miami Dolphins | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bailey Zappe (Jets)

Zappe last played a NFL regular season game in 2024 for Cleveland Browns, but he's another free agent with starting experience. He spent the 2025 campaign on Cleveland's practice squad before landing with the New York Jets this past offseason.

The Jets released Zappe after training camp. He landed on their practice squad before being cut loose on September 22. Over three preseason appearances for Gang Green, the 2022 fourth-round pick went 14-of-23 passing for 135 yards and two interceptions.

The 27-year-old Zappe, who was drafted by the New England Patriots, has also spent time with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Aug 14, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets quarterback Bailey Zappe (11) throws an interception as Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker David Walker (51) pursues | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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