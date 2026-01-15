Buffalo Bills will face Broncos' stud LB returning from injury in Divisional Round

A star Broncos defender will return to action when Denver faces the Buffalo Bills in Saturday’s Divisional Round.

Linebacker Dre Greenlaw will make his way back to action following a two-game absence caused by a hamstring injury, as he was not marked with an injury designation, per the team's official injury report. Greenlaw began the week as a limited practice participant but was upgraded to full on Thursday. He last played in Week 16.

The 28-year-old is set to bolster a Broncos’ defense that will try to slow down a Buffalo offense coming off an explosive performance in the Wild Card Round.

Ready to go

Greenlaw has appeared in eight games for Denver during the 2025 campaign, as injuries to his quad and hamstring have hampered his first year with the team since signing a free-agent contract this past offseason. He previously spent the first six seasons of his career with the San Francisco 49ers.

During his time on the field this season, Greenlaw has recorded 43 tackles, two tackles for loss, a sack, an interception and a forced fumble. The veteran LB is a stout run defender, which was a significant reason for his addition entering the year. He and safety Talanoa Hufanga, another player added by the team through free agency this past offseason, have helped the Broncos become one of the most feared rush defenses in the league this season.

Up against it

Greenlaw and company will try and limit the Bills’ vaunted rush offense, powered by running back James Cook, who finished the season as the league’s leading rusher. While the additions of Greenlaw and Hufanga have made a significant difference, Cook has a history of success against this Broncos’ defense, which returns plenty of contributors from a season ago.

In the Wild Card Round last season, Cook recorded 120 of the Bills’ 210 yards rushing, adding a touchdown during a 31-7 rout.

Buffalo is hoping for much of the same this time around, when it takes on the Broncos in a postseason rematch this weekend. Kickoff is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. at Empower Field at Mile High.

