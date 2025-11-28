Bills make another WR change, re-install former starter prior to Week 13 vs. Steelers

The Buffalo Bills have officially added "Big Game" Gabe to the active roster just in time for multiple big games down the stretch, starting with the November 30 road matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Bills signed wide receiver Gabe Davis off the practice squad and onto the 53-man roster on Friday afternoon. In a corresponding roster move, Buffalo sent wide receiver Curtis Samuel to Injured Reserve.

The Bills still have one vacancy remaining on their active roster, but they'll presumably have to use it for offensive tackle Tylan Grable prior to Sunday's kickoff.

Oct 16, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Gabe Davis (13) catches a pass for a touchdown as Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Joshua Williams (23) chases during the first half | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

The 26-year-old Davis has started each of the Bills' past two games as a practice squad elevation. He registered four catches for 62 yards on six total targets, looking very much in sync with starting quarterback Josh Allen. The 6-foot-2 target totaled 59 snaps over the two-game sample.

Davis, who did not participate in training camp this past summer, returned to the Bills prior to the start of the regular season after spending 2024 with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Beginning his second Bills' stint with a practice squad Injured Reserve designation, Davis worked his way back from reconstructive knee surgery as a result of an injury suffered last November.

Big Game Gabe nickname

From his two toe-drag masterpieces in the 2020 wildcard win over the Indianapolis Colts to his four-touchdown performance against the Kansas City Chiefs one year later to his 171-yard effort in a 2022 blowout of the Steelers, Davis has built a big game reputation since being drafted by the Bills in 2020.

During four years with Buffalo, Davis averaged 6.7 touchdown receptions per regular season while accounting for 16.7 yards per catch. He made 64 appearances, including 47 starts.

Samuel on shelf again

After signing a three-year contract in 2024, Samuel has ben highly unreliable in terms of availability. He's already missed five games due to various injuries this season. Although he missed only three games last year, he spent a lot of time on the injury report.

Samuel last appeared in Week 11, playing 28 offensive snaps in the November 16 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He made two catches for 19 yards and returned one kickoff for 15 yards. The veteran receiver has missed two straight weeks of practice due to elbow and knee issues.

Nov 9, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Curtis Samuel (1) runs during the second half against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium | Jeff Romance-Imagn Images



Bills' active WRs

Khalil Shakir



Joshua Palmer



Gabe Davis



Keon Coleman



Tyrell Shavers



Brandin Cooks

