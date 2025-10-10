Free-agent addition Joshua Palmer speaks amidst slow start to Bills' tenure
It's been a rather pedestrian beginning to his Buffalo Bills' tenure.
Wide receiver Joshua Palmer, who signed a three-year, $29 million contract as a free agent this past March, has only seven total catches over his four most-recent outings. Targeted nine times over that span, he gained 113 yards as a receiver.
After spending the first four seasons of his career with the Los Angeles Chargers, the 26-year-old Palmer seemingly remains in an adjustment period with the Bills. It's worth noting that not only must the player acclimate to his new surroundings, but offensive coordinator Joe Brady and quarterback Josh Allen have to establish a familiarity with the new addition.
"I can still clean up a little bit, small things, like any new offense. I feel very confiedent in the offense," said Palmer after Thursday's practice in Orchard Park. "Just getting used to the play calls, the down and distances like I was saying earlier. I think everything's coming along. It's about to be Week 6, so we have a lot of football left."
Palmer has yet to score his first touchdown in a Bills' uniform, and the diverse route runner has played fewer than 50 percent of possible offensive snaps.
"The biggest thing is staying patient. Also, just the film room, the meetings, the practice field, building those reps so then when they are called in the game, we're not on different pages," said Palmer.
RELATED: Bills' 'breakout' performer covering for Beane's pedestrian offseason additions
Although Palmer and Allen appear to be on the same page to the naked eye, the free-agent addition has yet to establish himself as a primary option. Through five weeks, tight end Dalton Kincaid leads the team with 287 receiving yards. Palmer has the fourth most receiving targets (18) behind Kincaid (24), Khalil Shakir (29) and Keon Coleman (29).
"The motto here is everybody eats. Everybody's gonna get their opportunity. It's trusting Coach Brady, trusting this offense, of course, ultimate trust in Josh," said Palmer.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —