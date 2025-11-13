Two lineup changes Bills must make to fix trouble spots
The Buffalo Bills have encountered more than a few problems during their quest for a sixth consecutive AFC East division title.
They're currently 1.5 games behind the New England Patriots. The injury-battered defense ranks next to last amongst NFL teams against the run. The passing game has lacked consistency with wide receivers seemingly struggling to stretch the field. Oh, and, Buffalo owns the second-worst average starting field position in the league.
Although they lack the ability to make any major changes at this point in the season, the Bills have a couple of untapped internal options who may be able to help solve some of the team's issues.
Healthy Gabe Davis instant upgrade
One of the more alarming sights from the Week 10 disaster against the Miami Dolphins was wide receiver Tyrell Shavers taking the field with the Bills' first-team offense for the third game in a row.
No offense to Shavers, but his presence isn't scaring anyone, and his starter status is nothing short of an indictment of Buffalo's WR corps. This is the same Shavers who went undrafted in 2023, spending his first two seasons on the practice squad after failing to earn a 53-man roster spot.
With former starter Gabe Davis stashed on the practice squad while working his way back from meniscus surgery, it's time to see what the 26-year-old can do. The 2020 fourth-round draft pick averaged 16.7 yards per reception over his four seasons with the Bills, and he's plenty familiar with quarterback Josh Allen.
Once Davis, who began practicing only three weeks ago, appears back in game shape, the Bills need him out on the field. His ceiling is substantially higher than what Shavers has to offer.
"We'll take it one day at a time, and see what he looks like. If that leads us to a point where can get him active, I would be excited to watch that. I really would," said head coach Sean McDermott.
Return specialist worth roster spot
While Brandon Codrington has been a healthy scratch for five of nine games this season, the Bills' return game has suffered.
Buffalo's decision to sideline Codrington likely stems from the fact he offers nothing outside of special teams, but the drop-off in the return game has resulted in a sub-standard 28.5-yard line average drive start.
Running back Ray Davis is not nearly as effective of a kick returner as Codrington, and the specialist's absence puts additional strain on wide receiver Khalil Shakir, who takes on a greater injury risk as the punt returner.
Although it's unknown how long of an acclimation period he'll need, wide receiver Mecole Hardman could be the Bills' attempt to solve their return problems. The former Super Bowl champion, who signed to Buffalo's practice squad on Tuesday, offers the ability to line up on offense in addition to his experience as a kick and punt returner. Hardman earned All-Pro honors as a rookie return specialist for the Kansas City Chiefs in 2019.
"The speed element is real," said McDermott about Hardman's potential to help the Bills.
