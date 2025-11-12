Buffalo Bills rookie displays impressive progress in recovery from significant injury
One of the 12 Buffalo Bills players currently on Injured Reserve could be nearing a return to the game field.
T.J. Sanders had his 21-day practice window to return from IR opened earlier this week, and on Wednesday, the rookie defensive tackle displayed positive signs of progress as he continues his recovery from a knee injury sustained leading into Week 5.
The Bills’ second-round pick was a full participant during the team’s first open practice of Week 11, and appeared to be moving well in video posted by reporters following Wednesday’s session.
Sanders was moved to IR on Oct. 11 before having surgery to repair his injured knee. He subsequently missed Buffalo’s next five games, including this past week’s loss to the Miami Dolphins. But after returning to the practice this week, his chances of suiting up on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have taken a step forward.
"We'll see how he looks today," said McDermott.
Before being placed on the mend in early October, the former No. 41 overall pick had failed to make a significant impact throughout the start of his rookie year. In his first four games of the season, Sanders recorded just two tackles, zero sacks, zero quarterback hits and a measly quarterback pressure rate of just 6%.
With that said, the Bills could use Sanders’ pass-rushing potential up front defensively, as they have two other DTs currently on IR, including Ed Oliver (bicep) and DeWayne Carter (Achilles), who each will be out the remainder of the regular season. Buffalo currently has five defensive tackles on the active roster, including veterans Jordan Phillips and Phidarian Mathis, both of whom were promoted from the practice squad over the past couple of weeks. Phillips and Mathis are currently dealing with their own respective injuries, which impacted their practice status on Wednesday.
"It's the next man up," said McDermott of his battered defensive line. "They continue to battle."
Sanders is by no means going to step in and be the ultimate solution for an ailing and at times underperforming Buffalo trench unit. But having as many available bodies down the stretch will be key for this unit, which is as banged up as can be.
