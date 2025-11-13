New Buffalo Bills WR has golden opportunity to immediately impact 'special' phase
It’s been a bit strange for Mecole Hardman since shifting to the other side of one of the NFL’s greatest rivalries.
A former Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver, Hardman was signed to the Buffalo Bills’ practice squad earlier this week, taking him behind former enemy lines.
RELATED: Buffalo Bills sign former Super Bowl hero WR to bolster position of need
“It's kind of weird a little bit, going against these guys for the last six years and now just to be over here,” said Hardman via the Bills' YouTube channel. "But I'm excited for the opportunity.”
Hardman couldn’t help but express his excitement to join the Bills after weeks spent inactive. The seven-year veteran signed with the Green Bay Packers this offseason but was released in late September. Now in Buffalo, the three-time Super Bowl Champion may get another opportunity to prove he’s still got something left in the tank.
“I’m glad to be here, man,” said the Bills’ new wide receiver. "They welcomed me with open arms. So, I'm happy about that.”
MORE: Buffalo Bills made blockbuster offers for two superstars before NFL trade deadline
In his last season with the Chiefs in 2024, Hardman was a non-factor for the Kansas City offense, finishing with just 12 receptions for 90 yards in 12 games played. But in signing with the Bills, he is looking for a new lease on life, which may come on special teams, where the former second-round pick is no stranger to contributing.
Hardman has recorded 89 punt returns and 45 kick returns throughout his career and may have the opportunity to step in as early as this week to take over for Buffalo’s current return crew, which has failed to produce substantive results through nine games this season.
Entering Week 11, the Bills have recorded an average starting field position of the 28.5-yard line, which is the second-worst of any team in the NFL. The mark trails on the Philadelphia Eagles, whose average drive start is the 28.1-yard line.
RELATED: Star WR added to Bills' injury list with troubling ailment ahead of Week 11 vs. TB
Buffalo kick returners have averaged 25.4 yards per kick return through the first nine games, while the Bills are averaging 5.8 yards per punt return in 2025. Last season in KC, Hardman averaged 26.4 yards per kick return and 10.2 yards per punt return.
“That's kind of like one of my bread and butters throughout my career,” said Hardman regarding his return ability. “I'm just here for wherever they need me at, you know, wherever they want me to step up at. I'm just (going to) give it my best and go out there and do it. If it’s returns or if they want me to get in on, receiver, wherever it may be. But I definitely can make a spark in the return game.”
The Bills have been on the lookout this season for additional help at the wide receiver position, particularly a speed element, which Hardman may be able to provide. But in the near-term, until he learns the playbook and develops a rapport with quarterback Josh Allen, Hardman's best chance of delivering a meaningful contribution is through the return game.
And it's appearing more and more likely that he may get the opportunity to do this weekend against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
— Sign up for OnSI’s Free Buffalo Bills Newsletter —