George Gumbs Emerging as Under-the-Radar Target for Bills in NFL Draft

Last year, the Buffalo Bills showed plenty of interest in Arkansas defensive end Landon Jackson and ended up taking him in the third round.

Now as we approach the 2026 NFL draft, they're again spending a lot of time getting to know an SEC pass rusher. This time, it's Florida's George Gumbs Jr. who is one of the more intriguing prospects in this class and has been climbing draft boards as of late.

According to Ryan Talbot of New York Upstate, the Bills hosted Gumbs as a top-30 visit and also spent time with him on a Zoom meeting. Talbot added that outside linebackers coach Bobby April III met with Gumbs ahead of the draft.

George Gumbs is a Day 3 project player with high upside

Florida Gators DE George Gumbs Jr. waits for the snap against the South Florida Bulls. | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

Gumbs began his collegiate career at Northern Illinois where he played tight end. He had just four receptions for 44 yards in two seasons before switching to defensive end.

He showed plenty of promise that season, recording 32 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, and 3.5 sacks. His performance caught the attention of the Florida Gators, who brought him in as a transfer in 2024. During two seasons with the Gators, Gumbs had 66 tackles, 14.5 tackles for loss, and 7.5 sacks.

Gumbs really put his name on the map during the NFL Combine. He measured in at 6-foot-4 and 245 pounds and ran a 4.66 in the 40-yard dash and had a 41-inch vertical jump. As impressive as he was in the testing, Gumbs was even better in drills. He moved with ease through every agility drill, displaying excellent bend and change of direction.

His athleticism is second to his approach to the game. Gumbs is known for his positive attitude and work ethic, which is why he's someone worth betting on during the final day of the draft. For the Bills, he could be the perfect player to sit behind Greg Rousseau and Bradley Chubb while he hones his craft.

Drafting pass-rushers hasn't been Brandon Beane's strength

Brandon Beane, general manager of then Buffalo Bills, heads off the field at the end of practice at training camp. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Adding pass rushers hasn't been a strength for general manager Brandon Beane. While Buffalo recently signed Greg Rousseau to a hefty extension, most of the investments made on the line haven't panned out.

In 2021, Beane doubled-up on defensive ends, taking Rousseau in Round 1 and Boogie Basham in Round 2. Basham played just two seasons in Buffalo, recording 4.5 sacks before being traded to the New York Giants.

The year prior, they also used a second-round pick on a defensive end, taking A.J. Epenesa. While he was a solid role player, Epenesa never turned into a long-term starter. They now have Javon Solomon (fifth round pick in 2024) and Landon Jackson, who haven't made huge impacts. That said, they still need to keep looking for the right fit, which they may find in Gumbs.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram for the latest news.