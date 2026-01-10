Bills Mafia even buying urinal troughs as old Highmark Stadium prepares for demolition

There still could be one last game at Highmark Stadium. But in the event that a string of unlikely upsets in the AFC Playoffs doesn't happen, the dismantling of the old joint is beginning ahead of its imminent demolition.

The first piece of the puzzle for another game at Highmark happens Sunday when the Buffalo Bills travel to Jacksonville to face the Jaguars in an AFC Wild Card playoff game. If the No. 6 seed Bills win the following weekend in the Divisional Round and the seventh-seeded Los Angeles Chargers win their next two games, Buffalo would host the AFC Championship.

MORE: What Bills' flimsy playoff road history says about Super Bowl LX chances

Logic, however, says old Highmark hosted its last game last weekend in a victory over the New York Jets. There has been some controversy surrounding commemorative coins given to fans at that game. But if Bills Mafia wants a piece of their team's history, they can still have it.

From the turf field, to seats, to lockers - even trough urinals - old Highmark is about to be deconstructed and sold piece-by-piece to the highest bidder.

A final look inside Highmark Stadium hours after the Bills' win over the Jets in their last regular season game at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026 | Shawn Dowd/Rochester Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

According to TMZ, more than 12,000 orders have already been placed for parts of Highmark.

“People want those troughs. They want that kind of stuff, so we’ll make that available … you’re talking about Buffalo, and people take a lot of pride in the stadium,” Brandon Steiner of sports memorabilia company CollectibleXchange said.

MORE: Bills Mafia frustrated by Highmark Stadium commemorative coins being sold for cash

The various items range from $100 for a goalpost to $500 for a seat. The sale of these items from Highmark will also be helping New York’s Erie County with their local initiatives as 50% of proceeds will be donated.

The stadium is scheduled to be demolished in March, with new Highmark opening across the seat in July.

Dawson Knox | Shawn Dowd/Rochester Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

— Sign up for OnSI’s Free Buffalo Bills Newsletter —