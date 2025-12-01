Josh Allen becomes NFL's all-time leader in Week 13 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Josh Allen continues to rewrite the NFL history books.

With his 11th rushing touchdown of the season, scored during a Week 13 matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Allen became the NFL’s new all-time leader in career rushing touchdowns scored by a quarterback. It was the 76th rushing score of Allen’s eight-year tenure in the league, surpassing the previous record holder, former Carolina Panthers QB Cam Newton.

Nov 30, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Buffalo Bills center Connor McGovern (66) and quarterback Josh Allen (17) and tight end Dawson Knox (88) take the field to warm up against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium. | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

It took Newton 148 games to reach his career total, while Allen has broken the record in just 123 games.

Allen’s historic touchdown came from eight yards out with 14 minutes 8 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter to help the Bills increase their lead 23-7.

Nov 30, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) looks to pass as Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) defends during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium. | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

The score was part of a monstrous effort from the Buffalo running game, which finished with over 200 yards rushing for the third time this season. The performance of the Bills’ ground attack was the most prolific put forth by a Steelers’ opponent this season.

The Bills’ quarterback also threw for a touchdown during the Week 13 matchup, marking the 49th game in which he has thrown for a touchdown and run for a score. Entering Sunday’s game, Allen had completed 70% of his passes for 2,709 yards, 18 touchdowns and nine interceptions, while also carrying the ball 70 times for 371 yards through 11 games played this season.

