Josh Allen breaks multiple records held by NFL greats in Bills' 44-32 win
Josh Allen has broken numerous NFL records in his eight years as quarterback of the Buffalo Bills, and his six touchdown performance on Sunday boosted him to two more.
After finding the endzone six times, he surpassed Peyton Manning for the most total touchdowns by a player before turning 30 years old. With his 30th birthday not until May 21, Allen has the rest of the season to add to his current record of 290.
Speaking of the greatest in NFL history, Allen also broke a record previously held by Tom Brady on Sunday. Buffalo's QB now has the most games (regular season and playoffs) with 3+ passing and 1+ rushing touchdowns, achieving the statline 11 times in his career.
When you score as many touchdowns as Allen does, that leads to winning a lot of games, meaning it should be no surprise that Allen also set a record for wins after leading Buffalo to a victory over the Buccaneers. Allen joins Ben Roethlisberger, Patrick Mahomes, Russell Wilson, and Tom Brady as the fifth QB to win 90 games in his first eight seasons (regular and postseason).
With six more wins, Allen can surpass both Roethlisberger (90) and Wilson (95), but the Bills would need to win their final seven games and all four postseason games for Allen to reach 101 and pass Brady's 100 wins. Mahomes' 106 wins cannot be broken by Allen.
With 213 TDs through the air, 75 on the ground, two receiving scores, and 90 career wins, Allen is not only scoring and winning at a historic rate, but his ability to do so in a variety of ways will help him go down as one of the greatest QBs in NFL history.
