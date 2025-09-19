Tight end trio has become significant strength for 3-0 Bills
The Buffalo Bills’ tight end group put forth another remarkable effort during the Bills’ 31-21 win over the Miami Dolphins on Thursday Night Football.
Rookie Jackson Hawes has been one of the most-talked-about players on Buffalo’s roster over the first two weeks, and that discussion is sure to ramp up even more moving forward after he made another impact play for the Bills against the Dolphins.
Both Hawes and third-year TE Dalton Kincaid recorded touchdown receptions to help guide their team past their divisional rival, as this positional group continues to bear fruit week after week.
Kincaid’s touchdown reception came first on Buffalo’s first drive of the game, with quarterback Josh Allen finding him for a 20-yard catch and run that finished with Kincaid diving through defenders and into the end zone.
Hawes’ scoring grab came later, with 11:54 remaining in the first half, to help the Bills regain the lead at 14-7.
RELATED: Bills' TE Dalton Kincaid 'doesn't get as much credit as he deserves' in Year 3
Allen scrambled to his left side and flipped the ball to Hawes, who did a nice job of finding the soft spot in the defense and making himself available for his quarterback.
"Just extending the play, a little naked action, he did a nice job of staying in concert with me," recalled Allen via the Bills' live stream. "Got the corner there to commit one way and he stayed alive for me and made a play."
Kincaid finished the game with five receptions for 66 yards and a touchdown, his second of the season, which matches a career high. It was the first time since Week 17 of the 2023 season that Kincaid led the Bills in yards receiving. Kincaid became the first TE in Bills history to record four or more receptions in each of the team’s first three games of the year. He now has 13 receptions for 151 yards and two touchdowns on the young season.
Hawes’ lone reception resulted in points. It was Hawes’ first career touchdown reception. He now has one reception in each of Buffalo’s first three games, totaling 39 yards receiving.
"He's very humble," said Bills head coach Sean McDermott of Hawes. "Extremely tough, a hard worker. It's good to see him contributing in both the run and the pass."
Dawson Knox had a game to forget with two drops in Week 2, but aside from that minor blip, it’s been full steam ahead for the Bills’ tight ends, who have suddenly become one of the strongest position groups on the roster.