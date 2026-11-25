Thanksgiving and football go hand in hand, and the Buffalo Bills are set to close out this year's holiday triple-header.

Thursday won't be the first time the Bills have played on Thanksgiving, but it will make some history for the franchise. Buffalo has appeared in 11 Thanksgiving Day games, but they have always been the road team. That changes this week when they host the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday night in Week 12.

Both teams enter this game with exceptional records as they fight for position in the AFC playoff race. The 9-1 Bills have had a rather easy schedule as of late, facing multiple backup quarterbacks in recent weeks.

While that's gotten a lot of attention, the 7-2 Chiefs haven't been tested since their two-game losing streak in Week 7 and Week 8 to the Denver Broncos and Seattle Seahawks. Since those losses, they have defeated the New York Jets, Atlanta Falcons, and Arizona Cardinals. It's going to be a massive showdown that will have postseason implications.

The upcoming game itself will be broken down plenty of times ahead of Thursday, but for now, let's take a trip down memory lane and see how Buffalo has fared during its previous appearances on Thanksgiving.

What is Bills' record on Thanksgiving games?

Bills running back O.J. Simpson rushed for an NFL record 273 yards against the Lions on Thanksgiving. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Thursday will be the 12th time the Bills have been featured on Turkey Day and they've fared well overall. Their record on the holiday is 6-4-1, but more importantly, they've had a lot of success as of late.

Buffalo has won their past three games on Thanksgiving, giving them a 3-0 record with Josh Allen. That includes a 28-25 victory in 2022 against the Detroit Lions, which went down to the wire as Tyler Bass hit a 45-yard field goal with two seconds remaining to seal the win. Before that, they knocked off the New Orleans Saints in a lopsided 31-6 win in 2021 and defeated the Dallas Cowboys 26-15 in 2019.

That game was interesting as well with Cole Beasley making life miserable for his former team. The always trustworthy slot receiver had six receptions for 110 yards and a touchdown against the Cowboys.

Another game of note was back in 1976 when the Bills lost to the Lions, but O.J. Simpson set an NFL single-game rushing record with 273 yards. That total has since been surpassed, but it was incredibly significant at the time and remains the most in franchise history.

Every Buffalo Thanksgiving Day game

Buffalo Bills S Jordan Poyer takes a bite of Dawson Knox’s drumstick after their Thanksgiving game against the Saints. | USA TODAY Sports

Here's a full list of every Thanksgiving game the Bills have played in:

2022 vs. Detroit Lions: Win, 28-25

2021 vs. New Orleans Saints: Win, 31-6

2019 vs. Dallas Cowboys: Win, 26-15

1994 vs. Detroit Lions: Loss, 21-35

1976 vs. Detroit Lions: Loss, 14-27

1975 vs. St. Louis Cardinals: Win, 32-14

1968 vs. Oakland Raiders: Loss, 10-13

1966 vs. Oakland Raiders: Win, 31-10

1965 vs. San Diego Chargers: Tie, 20-20

1964 vs. San Diego Chargers: Win, 27-24

1961 vs. New York Titans: Loss, 14-21

Before the victory over Dallas, the Bills had not been featured on Thanksgiving since the 1994 season. Prior to that, it had been since the 1970s. Now, they've become more of a fixture with this being their fourth appearance since 2019.

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