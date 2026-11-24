During the Week 11 game between the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins, we saw something quite rare from quarterback Josh Allen. Well, actually, it's what we didn't see that was rare.

Over the course of the AFC East contest, Allen, who is one of the best running quarterbacks in the NFL and the most prolific scorer at his position when it comes to rushing touchdowns in league history, did not have a single carry in the Bills' 26-9 win over the Dolphins.

How rare is that? You'd have to go all the way back to 2019 for the last time Allen played more than one snap in a game and had zero carries, and that came in a Week 17 contest in which the Bills pulled Allen early after seven snaps versus the New York Jets.

It's a trap!

Kansas City Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo walks down the hill to the fields prior to training camp at Missouri Western State University | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After seeing Allen do something he hasn't done almost ever in his entire career, Kansas City Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo, who is preparing to face Allen on Thursday night, believes the Bills set up a trap.

Despite the uncharacteristic approach for Allen and the Bills in Week 11, Spagnuolo and the Chiefs aren't allowing Allen and the Bills to lull them into a false sense of security when it comes to Allen running the football.

“Yeah, it’s funny,” he said of Allen's zero-carry game, according to Charles Goldman of AtoZ Sports. “(Chiefs announcer) Mitch (Holthus) was just in here, and he was saying, ‘(Josh Allen) didn’t run it all last week against Miami.’ I said, ‘That’s a setup.’ Because I think they’ll have a good number of designed quarterback runs."

"I mean, look, this is a big game for both teams. When that happens, I think Josh Allen just decides that he’s putting his body on the line. We’re certainly going to work on, I mean, can’t do much work in a short week, but we’re certainly going to be focused on quarterback runs and what he can do with the football in his hands," Spagnuolo added.

We tend to agree with Spagnuolo. When the games matter most, Allen and the Bills are going to be more inclined to utilize his legs because it's such a dangerous weapon to have in the bag that it would be football malpractice not to use it.

In what is a huge game against the Chiefs, we will likely see Allen run the football more.

Joe Brady addresses Allen's zero rushing attempts

Bills quarterback Josh Allen talks with offensive coordinator Joe Brady between drills. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

When asked about Allen not having a carry against the Dolphins, head coach Joey Brady said it's all about the offense evolving and not being so reliant on Allen's legs.

“As much as we can continue to evolve our game where we're not so reliant on the QB sneaks, I do think is only gonna it help us," Brady said. "Nothing intentional about that."

The key for Allen and the Bills is striking the right balance because running the football puts him at increased risk of injury.

Despite having zero carries on Sunday, Allen's rushing attempts for the season overall are on par with his usual output. The Bills signal-caller is on pace to carry the rock 112 times, which is exactly the number he had in 2025.

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