The Buffalo Bills defeated a divisional opponent by a three-score margin, but they certainly didn't earn any style points during the process in Week 11.

The 26-9 home win over the Miami Dolphins included two interceptions from Josh Allen and seven penalties accepted against the Bills.

Buffalo's high-powered offense stalled thrice in the red zone, settling for Tyler Bass field goals.

Nov 22, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver DJ Moore (2) celebrates scoring a touchdown with quarterback Josh Allen (17) during the second quarter against the Miami Dolphins at Highmark Stadium | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As for the stock report, there were two clear losers to monitor moving forward and two winners who earned confidence as the Bills embark on a short week.

Since the Bills actually won the game, we'll start by highlight a riser. Here are two stocks that added value and two stocks that dropped

RISING — Bills' defensive secondary

Who cares who the opponent's quarterback was? The Bills' defense, epitomized by the secondary, is doing exactly what it needs to do.

“I think their communication is at a high level" said Bills' head coach Joe Brady. "I don't care if it's a backup quarterback. I don't care who's on the other side. I just care about if we're doing what we're supposed to be doing in communicating the calls and getting where we need to get to."

With the defense as a whole preventing the opponent for scoring a touchdown on 43 consecutive possessions and counting, the Bills have held the opposition to under 130 net pass yards in three of the last four games. The Dolphins netted only 86 yards through the air with Kyle McCord finishing 12-of-33 passing for 102 yards.

The Bills certainly face a difficult test on Thanksgiving night in Week 12 with three-time Super Bowl champion Patrick Mahomes leading the Kansas City Chiefs into Orchard Park.

Nov 15, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Buffalo Bills cornerback Davison Igbinosun (21) returns an interception during the second half against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

FALLING — Josh Allen's ground game

No short-yardage keepers, no taking off after escaping the pocket. For the first time in his career, in games where he's played into the second half, Allen did not register a single rushing attempt against the Dolphins.

To the naked eye, Allen clearly passed up multiple opportunities to take the green grass in front of him. It was almost as if the Bills' game plan prohibited him from doing so.

"Nothing intentional about that," said Brady.

Still, one has to question how forthcoming Brady is being when Allen entered Week 11 averaging 7.3 carries per game. Not to mention, he has 5,011 career rushing yards, which rank fifth all-time amongst quarterbacks.

"If I go back and watch the tape, they did a great job of kind of being sticky on our receivers, and, then kind of taking away the space when I was getting out of the pocket. They had a really good game plan coming into it" said Allen.

Nov 22, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) takes the field prior to a game against the Miami Dolphins at New Highmark Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

RISING — Bills' trick play package

The Bills weren't shy to experiment in multiple phases of the game against the Dolphins in the November 22 home win.

First, Buffalo unleashed a fake punt pass midway through the first quarter with rookie punter Tommy Doman hitting tight end Keleki Latu 30 yards downfield for a first down.

The Bills also tried a reverse flea flicker on offense that netted only two yards on a check-down pass to James Cook.

Then, they eventually lined up for an onside kick with a 14-point lead before taking a delay of game and kicking it deep.

“I think it's so important in the NFL to continue to find, just to find different ways to win football games," said Brady. "If you have one fastball, if you have [only] one pitch, eventually that's going to get figured out. If we can show it each and every week, that we can win in different ways, and I think that that's important. I'm talking offense-defense special teams."

Nov 22, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills tight end Keleki Latu (83) during the second quarter at Highmark Stadium | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

FALLING — Offensive line dominance

It's likely just an off-day, and nothing to be concerned about for the long term, but the Bills' highly-heralded offensive line was average at best on Sunday against the Dolphins.

There were simply too many sloppy moments that resulted in penalties or the quarterback being heavily pressured. Over the course of the game, left tackle Dion Dawkins and left guard Alec Anderson were both flagged for holding while right guard O'Cyrus Torrence committed a false start.

While Miami registered only two sacks, edge rusher Chip Robinson seemed to be in the backfield on practically every Bills' pass attempt. On third down in the first quarter, Jordyn Brooks shot through untouched to sack Allen and force a field goal attempt.

"I wasn't good enough," said Brady about the perceived consistent pressure. "I got to watch the tape."

Oct 12, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Buffalo Bills guard O'Cyrus Torrence (64) sets a block on Los Angeles Rams linebacker Omar Speights (48) at SoFi Stadium | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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