Bills Day 3 Mock Draft Finally Addresses Holes on Offense With High-Upside WR

The Buffalo Bills went into the 2026 NFL draft with one pick in Round 1, one in Round 3, and none in Round 2.

After several trades, they ended up taking two players, both in Round 2. First, it was Clemson EDGE T.J. Parker at No. 35 overall, followed by Ohio State cornerback Davison Igbinosun at No. 62.

They're now set to kick off Day 3 with the first pick in Round 4 and have six selections during the final four rounds. With the stage set, here's a look at which players they could end up selecting on Saturday.

Round 4, No. 101: Skyler Bell, WR, Connecticut

UConn Huskies wide receiver Skyler Bell makes a reception during the second quarter against the Rice Owls at Rice Stadium. | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Buffalo has neglected the offensive side of the ball for several years, a frustrating trend that has continued in 2026. In this mock, they finally spend some capital on offense with the first pick in the fourth round of the draft, selecting Connecticut wide receiver Skyler Bell.

After three seasons at Wisconsin, Bell came into his own with the Huskies. He broke out in 2025 with 101 receptions for 1,278 yards and 13 touchdowns. He's slightly undersized, but has the speed to stretch the field and could be a successful weapon under Joe Brady.

Round 4, No. 125: Kaleb Elarms-Orr, LB, TCU

TCU Horned Frogs linebacker Kaleb Elarms-Orr reacts after a defensive play against the Colorado Buffaloes. | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

Back to the defensive side of the ball with the second of three picks in Round 4, Buffalo adds TCU linebacker Kaleb Elarms-Orr at pick No. 125. Elarms-Orr was a top-30 visit for the Bills and offers intriguing athleticism, which was on display at the NFL Combine, where he ran a 4.47 in the 40-yard dash and recorded a 40-inch vertical jump.

Round 4, No. 126: Zakee Wheatley, S, Penn State

Penn State Nittany Lions safety Zakee Wheatley against the Boise State Broncos during the Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Buffalo has back-to-back picks and uses No. 126 on Penn State safety Zakee Wheatley. A well-rounded player, Wheatley earned an 83.5 in coverage and an 82.7 in run defense from PFF, finishing with an 85.9 overall. He's still improving and could develop into a long-term starter, making him a steal this late.

Round 5, No. 167: DeMonte Capehart, DT, Clemson

Clemson defensive lineman Demonte Capehart speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

DeMonte Capehart is a big run-stuffer at 6-foot-4 and 313 pounds. He's inexperienced as a starter, but still has the traits to make an impact. He might not rack up the stats, but Capehart can do the dirty work, especially when Jim Leonhard employs a three-man front.

Round 5, No. 168: Diego Pounds, OT, Ole Miss

Mississippi Rebels offensive lineman Diego Pounds against the Miami Hurricanes during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Earlier this offseason, Bills On SI's Alex Brasky identified Diego Pounds as a potential hidden gem for Buffalo. Pounds has plenty of experience, and Brasky believes he can assert himself in the swing tackle battle after Ryan Van Demark departed in free agency.

Round 7, No. 220: Micah Morris, G, Georgia

Georgia Bulldogs offensive lineman Micah Morris celebrates after a touchdown against the Mississippi State Bulldogs. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

After losing David Edwards in free agency, the Bills are going to have Alec Anderson and Austin Corbett battle for the vacated left guard job. They could still use a younger player to develop, which is where Micah Morris comes in.

A strong pass rusher who started at left guard for the Georgia Bulldogs, Morris is a player who is flying under the radar, but could carve out a role in the NFL.

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