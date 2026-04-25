Updated Bills' Draft Picks After Two Days, Four Trades Plus Names to Watch on Saturday

The Buffalo Bills are scheduled to make five of the next 68 selections in the 2026 NFL Draft.

After two days, four trades and two players selected, the Bills hold six more picks entering Saturday's proceedings in Pittsburgh. It would have been seven picks had Buffalo not used a sixth-rounder to move up four spots on Friday night for Ohio State cornerback Davison Igbinosun.

The Bills have three Round 4 selections, two Round 5 picks and one Round 7 flier.

Buffalo will be on the clock when the fourth round kicks off on Saturday at 12 p.m. ET. The Bills own the No. 101 overall selection followed by back-to-back picks (No. 125, 126) later in Round 4.

General manager Brandon Beane and Co. have a pair of late fifth-round selections (No. 167, 168) in the holster, too. This has been somewhat of a sweet spot for the Bills in recent years.

In 2017, Buffalo drafted linebacker Matt Milano at No. 163 overall. Wide receiver Khalil Shakir was a fifth-round selection (No. 148) in 2022. Last year, the Bills plucked tight end Jackson Hawes off the board at No. 173 overall.

Dec 7, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills tight end Jackson Hawes (85) catches the ball for a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Highmark Stadium. | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Updated 2026 Bills' draft picks

Round 2 — EDGE T.J, Parker, Clemson (No. 35 overall) (from Titans)



Round 2 — CB Davison Igbinosun, Ohio State (No. 62 overall) (from Broncos)



Round 4 — No. 101 overall (from Titans)



Round 4 — No. 125 overall (from Patriots)



Round 4 — No. 126 overall



Round 5 — No. 167 overall (from Texans)



Round 5 — No. 168 overall



Round 7 — No. 220 (from Jets)

Clemson defensive end T.J. Parker (3) celebrates a tackle against Louisiana State University during the first quarter at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, S.C. Saturday, August 30, 2025. | Ken Ruinard / USA Today Network South Carolina / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Potential mid-round targets

The Bills went defense for their two Round 2 picks, drafting Clemson edge TJ Parker followed by Igbinosun. While more defense is almost certainly in the plans for Saturday, Buffalo has the chance to upgrade its receiving corps.

Connecticut wide receiver Skyler Bell, who has garnered pre-draft interest from Buffalo, remains available. Indiana's Elijah Sarratt or North Dakota State's Bryce Lance are also likely to go off the board in Round 4.

Florida offensive tackle Austin Barber, a potential replacement for Ryan Van Demark, was taken in Round 3, but Boston College's Jude Bowry is still available.

Sep 13, 2025; Stanford, California, USA; Boston College Eagles offensive lineman Jude Bowry (71) blocks against Stanford Cardinal linebacker Ernest Cooper (44) during the second quarter at Stanford Stadium. | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

As for defense, Texas cornerback Malik Muhammad did not have his name called during the first three rounds, and he may be on the Bills' radar even though they drafted Igbinosun.

"If there's another good corner tomorrow, we'll take him," said Beane.

Buffalo seems most likely to draft an inside linebacker at some point on Saturday. Not only is it a position of need, Beane views off-ball linebacker depth as one of the draft class's strengths. Texas Christian's Kaleb Elarms-Orr is a name to watch.

Dec 30, 2025; San Antonio, TX, USA; TCU Horned Frogs quarterback Ken Seals (left) and linebacker Kaleb Elarms-Orr celebrate after victory over Southern California Trojans in the Alamo Bowl at Alamodome. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images