Bills are 1-0 and gave themselves an advantage no one is talking about
It was only Week 1. It was only one win. The Bills are 1-0, with 16 games left to play, and of course, anything can happen over the next four months.
As for Game 1, we all know what happened.
We all know that quarterback Josh Allen and Keon Coleman went off in the fourth quarter. We know of Ed Oliver's heroics, who doesn't get enough recognition for the win.
If you look at the NFL standings right now, it'll say the Bills are 1-0 and in first place, which is great, but this win was so much more than just a W for the Bills in the win column.
Building rookie reps for long haul
On the defensive side of the ball, three rookies played a significant number of snaps. Defensive tackles T.J. Sanders, Deone Walker, and cornerback Dorian Strong. Strong played 100 percent of the snaps, and reports are saying he didn't allow a reception, but PFF has him down for one allowed catch for 36 yards. He earned a coverage grade of 37.1 and gave up a passer rating of 95.8 when targeted.
Sanders and Walker did not have impressive performances by any measure and did not have any impact on the game at all. Sanders earned an overall PFF grade of 29.6, and Walker earned a 45.3. The great thing about this situation is that these players are getting early-season snaps.
The experience each of them is gaining now will accelerate the learning curve and pay dividends for the team late in the season and into the playoffs. The same is true of safety Cole Bishop. He's not a rookie, but as a first-year starter, these game reps are vital.
Suspensions and injuries
The Bills are also missing a couple of key players on their defense. With five games remaining in their suspensions, defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi and edge Michael Hoecht will eventually return. The Bills' next five opponents are the Jets, Dolphins, Saints, Patriots, and the Falcons, all very winnable games, and none of them won their respective games in Week 1.
The Bills' defense is also without Tre'Davious White and rookie first-round pick Max Hairston. It sounds like White could be back sooner than later, and it's possible Hairston will return in early October.
Bills have advantage over AFC counterparts
The Bills’ victory over the Ravens could prove pivotal in a future tie-breaker scenario. Additionally, all three of the Bills' division rivals lost in Week 1, giving the Bills an early edge in the division race.
The Bills could be sitting at 6-0 by the time their full defensive unit is back on the field, and with rookies who’ve already logged meaningful reps and gained critical experience.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —