Bills' Concerning Injury Update Regarding Ed Oliver, Khalil Shakir in Cleveland

The Buffalo Bills had a few new additional players like defensive lineman Ed Oliver and wide receiver Khalil Shakir sidelined earlier this week during Tuesday’s practice at Highmark Stadium in Western New York, but it was unknown at the time whether those players were just given veteran rest days or not as Bills’ head coach Joe Brady did not speak with the media following practice that day.

With the team off on Wednesday, Buffalo’s head man didn’t speak until this afternoon ahead of today’s joint practice with the Cleveland Browns in Berea, Ohio.

And, the first-year head coach didn’t have positive news to add in terms of Oliver and Shakir’s status ahead of Saturday’s preseason game against Cleveland at Huntington Bank Stadium, which is slated for 1:00 p.m. ET at Huntington Bank Field in Cleveland, Ohio, this weekend.

Buffalo’s injury list continues to grow in latest concerning trend

Aug 15, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Khalil Shakir (10) tries to avoid a tackle by Carolina Panthers linebacker Claudin Cherelus (53) in the first quarter of a preseason game at the new Highmark Stadium | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Apparently, both players weren’t just taking it easy on Tuesday: they were injured. Specifics of each ailment weren’t given, but it’s concerning nonetheless.

“Those were injury related: yeah,” Bills’ head coach Joe Brady said ahead of Thursday’s practice with the Browns.

“In two weeks you guys are going to get the full (report): what the injuries are and whatnot. . . . It’s not me just trying to hide information or anything like that. It’s just more so, there’s so many different variables and everything that comes with a person’s hamstring or a groin or an ankle or a toe. And, everybody’s a little different.”

The additions make the current lengthy injury list even longer, and it’s starting to become a problem . . . even if Brady doesn’t want to vocalize it.

On Thursday, according to media in attendance, the Bills had the following players out — defensive lineman Ed Oliver, wide receiver Khalil Shakir, wide receiver Keon Coleman, rookie wide receiver Skyler Bell, running back Ty Johnson, rookie safety Jalon Kilgore, center Connor McGovern, and safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson.

Not only is that a large list, but it’s filled with names who are supposed to be impactful players this upcoming regular season for Buffalo.

The trend needs to start heading in a better direction, and quickly.

Regular season, cut-down day aren’t too far away, so injuries must be resolved quickly

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman greets Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin during Day Six of Buffalo's training camp at St. John Fisher University on Thursday, August 5, 2026 in Pittsford, New York. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“I think (these settings are) critical in terms of your ramp-up period . . . and you try to be intentional about what you’re trying to get out of (this), like, when you’re doing this joint practice. You know—the volume of plays, and the tempo in which you’re doing it—to see where your conditioning is, (and) your understanding of scheme, your technique, and putting it all together going against a different opponent.

“I mean, like (the) ones should come out of today’s practice with 40 to 50 reps. So, in a sense, it’s as regular season as it can kind of get,” Brady added on Thursday.

“Whoever’s out there with Josh Allen (has to step up). I mean, there’s a lot of roles that are still being (decided), you know? And, people are still fighting for jobs. . . . I’m not necessarily worried about Houston right now, and what that’s going to look like for the season. But, there’s guys that we need to get back out there.

“There’s guys that aren’t out there right now, and we’re intentional about the ‘why’ behind it, but—for a lot of guys that are competing for jobs—it’s great for them.”

No decision has been made by Brady whether starters will play on Saturday in Cleveland

Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) tries for a pass to running back Quinshon Judkins (10) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills at Huntington Bank Field on Dec. 21, 2025, in Cleveland, Ohio. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The thought was that Buffalo would hold its starters out of Saturday’s preseason game with Cleveland, but that might not be the case with so many players out for the joint practice.

Brady says it’s still up in the air, so to speak.

“I want to see how today’s practice goes. (In) an ideal word, a lot of the ones (would be like), ‘Hey, we (had) a great day’s practice today,’ and we kind of go from there. And, (I’d) feel like they got the work that they needed,” Brady said.

“But, you know, I’m not going to make any decisions until I see how this practice kind of goes.”

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