Sometimes—regardless of the sport—players like to “toot their own horn” a bit, as the old saying goes.

And, those competing within the National Football League with pads and helmets on are no different, especially veteran players like Buffalo Bills’ safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson, for example.

Some might say that the “showboating” or “flaunting” aspect is elevated to an even greater degree in the NFL compared to other professional competitive sports out there, as well.

It just depends on the person.

But, be that as it may, it’s partially what makes the league so entertaining to watch, and what makes the entire enterprise a 24/7, 365-day machine.

July 29, 2026; Pittsford, NY, USA; Buffalo Bills fans call out to players after a training camp session | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Playful boastfulness is just a part of competitive sports, NFL included

If New York City is the city that never sleeps, then the NFL is the league that never rests.

There’s constant chatter from those that represent the coveted shield.

Whether it be making their presence known after every single game-changing play made on the field—regardless of how few and far between those plays may or may not actually occur—or whether it be on talk shows and other interviews in the offseason to drum up more publicity for themselves, professional football players are always talking.

They seemingly can’t contain themselves from doing so.

Oct 26, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Buffalo Bills defenders celebrate after a sack during the first half of an NFL game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium last season. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It’s just a part of the nature of competition, though. It’s usually nothing personal. Proving your worth and instilling dominance over the opposition, in most cases anyway, is the name of the game.

Sometimes, there’s actual substance that ends up coming along with the word salad that’s constantly being tossed.

Other times, however, it’s just fluff.

And, much to the chagrin of everyone involved—fans and coaches included—the players end up flopping and floundering on the field in the end.

Nov. 17, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) easily moves away from pressure after Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Ed Oliver (91) is engulfed by a blocker during the fourth quarter | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

When players speak about other teammates first—and not themselves—fans should listen intently

But, in spite of that being said, when *another player* says something interesting or unexpectedly flattering about a teammate—rather unprompted—then that’s when people’s ears should really start to perk up.

And, when speaking during an interview with WKBW Sports Director Matthew Bove recently, Bills’ veteran outside linebacker Michael Hoecht did just that.

Despite him having a stellar seven quarters of play of his own in Week 8 and Week 9 before his unfortunate injury last season, Hoecht divulged that—while he’s excited to make his return to the gridiron this summer and fall following his Achilles injury—he’s also eager to see his teammates in action once the pads really start popping in camp and in the preseason.

The versatile former undrafted defender has had success in a similar style of defense while playing out west with the Los Angeles Rams in seasons of the past, and he’s curious just how high this Bills defense can climb in 2026 under new defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard, especially one player in particular.

New Buffalo Bills head coach Joe Brady talks with new defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard during the opening day of Buffalo's training camp at St. John Fisher University on Wednesday, July 29, 2026, in Pittsford, New York. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Hoecht hopes Oliver stays healthy and causes chaos in Leonhard’s new system

“I mean, Bradley Chubb and Greg (Rousseau) are going to be awesome. They both have very unique skill sets and rush the passer well,” Bills’ EDGE rusher Michael Hoecht said to WKBW.

“But, I mean, everybody should be circling Ed Oliver because (with) five-down (defensive front) spacing—a lot of times—that three technique has a one-on-one (matchup). And, that’s like the whole reason why you run five-down spacing, you know?

“So, I don’t think it’s a surprise that everybody (on the defense) thinks Ed Oliver is going to have a great year.”

Hoecht continued with his reasoning.

Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Ed Oliver cuts around a blocking bag as he works alone on the practice field during the second day of Buffalo's training camp at St. John Fisher University on Thursday, July 24, 2025, in Pittsford, New York | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“When you have bigger people on the field, you can start to move guys around and put guys in different roles that offenses might . . . you know, this guy might not always be a defensive lineman. Sometimes he’s a dropper or sometimes (he’s something else). So, you have one extra guy that can kind of disguise (it),” Hoecht added.

“Whereas—if you just have the four (defensive linemen)—they know who the smaller guys that are in coverage are . . . and, if you do run a sim (simulated pressure) or something where one of them drops, (then) you’re having a smaller rusher, which isn’t the case when you have the five bigs out there.”

A full season, coupled with increased production, would be major development for Bills’ veteran DT

Oliver, a former top-10 pick of the Bills in 2019, looked as if he was going to explode last season following an incredible performance in the team’s home opener against the Baltimore Ravens when he had six total tackles, three tackles for loss, two quarterback hits, one sack, and one game-altering forced fumble in just 35 defensive snaps.

But, then injuries occurred and he wound up playing only two more games in the regular season after that opening display of fireworks.

Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Ed Oliver fights through a block to tackle Denver Broncos running back Phillip Lindsay. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Now, fully healthy, and in an attack-oriented style defense that’s also focused on disguising his whereabouts more often, the 6-foot-1, 287-pound defensive lineman could wind up having the best season of his career if things pan out like Hoecht thinks they will for the former University of Houston Cougars star.

Oliver’s best NFL season came in 2023 when he registered a career-high 9.5 sacks to go along with 51 combined tackles, 16 quarterback hits, and 14 tackles for loss.

If he can get back to that type of form—or even better—then the Bills could really do some damage on the defensive side of the ball this season.

Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Ed Oliver and defensive tackle Zion Logue dance to the music for a few moments while waiting for their turn to run a drill during the Return of the Blue & Red scrimmage at the old Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York, on Aug.1, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

It’ll be interesting to see it all unfolds.

You won’t have to wait too much longer, Bills Mafia. The preseason is just around the corner.

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