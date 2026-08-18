Five Preseason Questions That Bills Must Still Answer Before September
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The Buffalo Bills earned a decisive victory in the team’s preseason debut under first-year head coach Joe Brady on Saturday, but there are still some questions surrounding his squad as we enter the second half of August.
Critical position battles on both sides of the ball have yet to be decided, bottom-half of the roster decisions still need to be made, and some other aspects of Brady’s entire gameday operation need to be shored up.
But, that’s what the summer months are for, right?
Saturday’s second preseason game against the Cleveland Browns at Huntington Bank Field in Cleveland, Ohio, is just days away.
So, here are five questions still left unanswered regarding the Bills that must be figured out sooner rather than later.
Who wins the critical battles at ILB, LG, P?
Although last weekend’s preseason opener provided a glimpse at what’s to come for the Bills this season, there are still plenty of unknowns regarding the roster.
Mainly, who will the starters be at certain critical positions like inside linebacker, left guard, and punter?
Both Alec Anderson and Austin Corbett are still in a battle for the spot between left tackle Dion Dawkins and center Connor McGovern on the left side of the offensive line, and rookie Kaleb Elarms-Orr appears to be slightly behind fourth-year veteran Dorian Williams in the competition for the starting linebacker spot next to the incumbent, Terrel Bernard.
WIlliams got the start for defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard’s unit against the Panthers, despite Elarms-Orr seemingly being the talk of the town all summer long in Western New York, so it’ll be interesting to see if that remains the same or shifts come Saturday’s game against Cleveland.
Meanwhile, rookie punter Tommy Doman Jr. and veteran Mitch Wishnowsky both failed to get a punt rep in during the last preseason game, so that will need to change moving forward in order to give a more proper evaluation to that competition. Only so much can be learned from punts during a practice setting.
Will Jim Leonhard, Pete Carmichael be on sidelines for the season?
Generally, NFL coordinators are up in the booth during games. However, on Saturday against Carolina, new defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard was on the sidelines, while offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael Jr. took the route of viewing the game from an aerial view.
Carmichael Jr. noted before the game that the plan is also to test out the operation with him down on the sidelines, as well.
So, that will need to be hammered out in short order. Carmichael has mostly been in the booth during his previous 15 NFL seasons as a coordinator, which occurred from 2009 to 2023 with the New Orleans Saints under head coach Sean Payton.
On the other hand, Leonhard looked comfortable calling his defense from the sidelines on Saturday. And, fans don’t need to look for any further evidence of that fact other than the unit’s impressive start to the exhibition contest, which included forcing three-and-outs on the Panthers’ first three drives of the game.
It’ll be interesting to see if Leonhard decides to test things out in the booth, as well, or not.
Can Joe Brady get his team’s penalties under control?
Penalties were often a cause for concern under former head coach Sean McDermott during his nine years of leading the team, and that issue crept up on Joe Brady during his inaugural outing as Buffalo’s head man, too.
The Bills committed a total of nine penalties for 98 yards versus Carolina, and some of those infractions came on costly plays, like in the third quarter when rookie offensive lineman Jude Bowry had a holding penalty called on him that wiped off a 17-yard gain from running back Frank Gore Jr. on the play.
The Panthers also had nine penalties called on them, but the yardage total was only 78 yards: 20 yards less than Buffalo.
Needless to say, Brady’s grasp on this particular aspect of running a team needs to be tightened up.
Can the Bills get healthy by September . . . and stay that way?
The Bills are likely playing it slow with some of the current injuries to players like starting center Connor McGovern, veteran running back Ty Johnson, second-year cornerback Maxwell Hairston, safeties Cole Bishop and C.J. Gardner-Johnson, as well as rookie wide receiver Skyler Bell, but that still doesn’t change the fact that the injury report remains lengthy.
As the old adage goes, “The best ability is availability.”
And, simply put, having six players—important ones at that—on the bench due to injury isn’t acceptable.
Yes, sometimes these things are out of anybody’s control, but how many times did McDermott catch flak for his roster being beaten up?
Brady and general manager/team president Brandon Beane need to figure it out.
How will the grass surface hold up at the new Highmark Stadium?
Much hoopla was made in the media and amongst the team this offseason about the new Highmark Stadium having an all-natural grass surface instead of turf, and for good reason.
Grass is known to be more forgiving on players’ bodies.
However, due to the surface still being relatively “young” at the new venue, Saturday’s preseason matchup between the Bills and Panthers wasn’t very forgiving to the Kentucky bluegrass inside the stadium.
The surface, which was supplied by Tuckahoe Turf Farms in New Jersey, was getting chunked up and balding in some areas throughout the afternoon.
It will obviously be a learning experience, but something still needs to be done to ensure this doesn’t become a persistent problem throughout the regular season.
What can the Bills do to help remedy the problem? Well, we’re all collectively about to find out moving forward.
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John W. Green is a contributor for Bills ON SI after previously working for USA TODAY Sports Media Group’s Bills Wire, as well as the Buffalo FAMbase blog. He is a former sports reporter for the Press-Republican daily newspaper in New York’s Champlain Valley covering local high school, collegiate, and semi-professional sports for three counties. A former associate sports editor for SUNY Plattsburgh’s student-run newspaper, Cardinal Points, which was inducted into the Associated Collegiate Press H.O.F. in 2010, John covered the school’s 2014 D-III NCAA national champion women’s hockey team. John is also the editor of BILLieve in Buffalo on Medium.com. He has a bachelor’s degree in newspaper and multimedia journalism from SUNY Plattsburgh.Follow JGreen_PRsports