Seven Takeaways from Bills' Highmark Stadium Practice Include Backup Breakouts

The Buffalo Bills hosted fans at another open practice inside the new Highmark Stadium on Tuesday, and the morning session—although filled with much anticipation from those in attendance—was a bit of a dud from head coach Joe Brady’s squad.

Whether it was the exorbitant amount of veteran players sidelined due to various bumps and bruises or the lackluster performance from quarterback Josh Allen and the offense, it was a practice that left a lot to be desired.

Buffalo is off on Wednesday and will subsequently travel to Berea, Ohio, for a joint practice with the Cleveland Browns on Thursday before Saturday’s second preseason game between the two teams at Huntington Bank Stadium.

Here are seven observations from the August 18 outing in Orchard Park, New York.

Injuries, injuries . . . and more injuries

Aug.15, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman warms up before a preseason game between the Bills and the Carolina Panthers | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The team’s first return to action after Saturday’s preseason opener versus the Carolina Panthers was filled with some unfortunate injury news.

But, what’s new, right?

After a fairly healthy start to training camp at St. John Fisher University in Pittsford, New York, the Bills have been in a constant battle with the injury report lately.

On Tuesday, that lengthy list grew even longer as players like defensive tackle Ed Oliver, as well as receivers Keon Coleman and Khalil Shakir, were seen standing on the sidelines for the duration of the practice.

Coleman was wearing a small walking boot on his right foot, which is apparently due to a sprained toe/foot. No further details were given.

Battle between Maxwell Hairston & Davison Igbinosun heating up?

Buffalo Bills' rookie defensive back Davison Igbinosun (21) pulls in a pass as he puts in extra reps after the second day of Buffalo's training camp at St. John Fisher University in Pittsford, New York, on Thursday, July 30, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Heading into training camp, it was thought that 2025 first-rounder Maxwell Hairston and 2026 second-round pick Davison “IGB” Igbinosun might have a heated competition for the starting boundary corner position opposite veteran Christian Benford.

To start the summer, Hairston outshined the rookie quite noticeably, but he has since been battling a groin injury recently, which he revealed to reporters following Tuesday’s session.

It allowed “IGB” to get some valuable repetitions in with the starting unit during the preseason opener against the Panthers, and the former Ohio State defensive back took advantage.

And, although Hairston returned to practice on Tuesday, it was the rookie who was the bright spot in front of Bills Mafia.

Buffalo Bills second-year defensive back Maxwell Hairston (31) gets the fans pumped up as he comes over to sign autographs at the end of Day Six of Buffalo's training camp at St. John Fisher University in Pittsford, New York, onThursday, August 5, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Igbinosun had sticky coverage down the field for most of the morning, and he even got his hands on one particular ball from Josh Allen that probably should’ve been intercepted.

As of now, Hairston is still the odds-on favorite in the clubhouse to be the starter in September, but if IGB continues the type of play that he displayed on Tuesday, then the competition might take a different turn as we head toward the end of August.

Offense sluggish & defense had the stronger day, particularly in red zone

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) interacts with running back James Cook III (4) during Buffalo's training camp practice. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Overall, Tuesday’s morning session was a bit of a struggle for quarterback Josh Allen and the offense.

With Shakir and Coleman out, it allowed other players on the bottom of the depth chart to intermingle with Allen and the starters, but it didn’t particularly go well.

During 11-on-11 work, the former 2024 league MVP had at least two balls that should’ve been intercepted, including a horrible pass that should have never been thrown that fell right through the hands of backup safety Sam Franklin Jr. in the middle of the field around the 50-yard line.

During the red-zone period, Allen was also unable to connect with any of his weapons for a touchdown—despite tight end Dalton Kincaid getting his hands on one ball in the right front corner of the end zone—and running back James Cook III was only able to push it across the goal line once after several attempts.

It was easy to see that the defense dominated this portion of the padded practice.

Backup TE, WR make some notable plays

Buffalo Bills' veteran receiver Dante Pettis (87) pulls in a pass during the final day of Bills training camp at St. John Fisher University on Friday, August 7, 2026 in Pittsford, New York. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

With several veteran starters out on Tuesday, it allowed some lesser-known names on Buffalo’s roster to step up during the padded morning session.

And, although those flashes were limited, there were a couple players who took advantage.

Recently-signed wide receiver Dante Pettis, who has been battling it out with Ray Davis and Mecole Hardman Jr. for returning duties this summer, and backup tight end Keleki Latu were chief among them.

Pettis continued to be in the mix on kickoff and punt returns during special teams drills, and he also broke free deep down the field during 11-on-11 to haul in a 40- to 45-yard touchdown from Josh Allen—not backup Kyle Allen—in the right corner of the end zone on one play while sparingly being sprinkled in with the starting unit.

July 29, 2026; Pittsford, NY, USA; Buffalo Bills' backup tight end Keleki Latu (83) runs a route while tight ends coach Rob Boras looks on from behind during training camp | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It was impressive.

As for Latu, he also made several plays on the day, including catching one strike down the seam from Kyle Allen during red-zone work that would’ve probably gone for a touchdown in a real game setting. He also had another tightly-contested catch during “end-of-game” scenarios from backup Shane Buechele, who somehow fit a pretty ball to Latu in between a slew of defenders.

A couple skirmishes break out during fully-padded session

Buffalo Bills fans line a fence hoping for an autograph as Bills players take the field during the final day of Bills' training camp at St. John Fisher University in Pittsford, New York, on Friday, August 7, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

With the intensity ramped up a little bit due to the crowd of fans in attendance at Highmark Stadium, there were a couple times throughout the morning when emotions got the best of players, especially the defenders.

Newly-signed linebacker Otis Reese IV and veteran outside linebacker Andre Jones were the two main culprits.

Reese IV got into a heated shoving match with fullback Ben VanSumeren after running back Ian Wheeler drove his way across the goal line during the red-zone period, while Jones Jr. got into a tiny skirmish at the very end of practice before the Bills decided to call it a day.

Rotation on Bills' starting DL continues

Buffalo Bills defensive lineman Landon Jackson (94) hits the blocking dummy during the final day of Buffalo's training camp at St. John Fisher University in Pittsford, New York, on Friday, August 7, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

With veteran Ed Oliver out, it allowed second-year defensive lineman T.J. Sanders and veteran Phidarian Mathis more opportunities to mix in with the starting group, while last year’s third round pick Landon Jackson also continued with his upward trajectory as he saw time with the starters, as well.

At this point in time, I’d—somewhat surprisingly—have to give the current edge to Jackson in terms of who will start alongside Deone Walker and Oliver this season in Buffalo’s new 3-4 defensive scheme under Jim Leonhard.

Thus far in July and August, the former Arkansas Razorback has had a summer of rejuvenation.

Fans appear to enjoy themselves in spite of loud minority

Aug. 15, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills fans celebrate a play during a preseason game between the Bills and the Carolina Panthers | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Regardless of some of the recent complaints regarding the team’s new $2.1 billion home venue, it appeared as if every single member of Bills Mafia in attendance was enjoying themselves.

Abbott Road in Orchard Park was blocked off early in the morning to accommodate the crowd, and parking lots opened at 5:30 a.m. ET, while the gates opened at 6:30 a.m. ET to begin letting people in.

And, despite the practice starting at 8:30 a.m., fans were treated to the full stadium experience as concessions—including alcohol sales—were made available for everyone.

It was a wonderful morning for many in Western New York.

— Sign up for OnSI’s Free Buffalo Bills Newsletter —