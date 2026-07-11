Questions Remain Whether Renewed Brady-Allen Connection Can Keep Bills From Crashing

Buffalo Bills owner Terry Pegula insisted this winter that his team needed change.

The seven-year streak of heartbreaking playoff pushes from longtime head coach Sean McDermott, who failed to reach the pinnacle of the NFL during his nine-year tenure with the team, was enough for Pegula to finally hit the panic button.

It wasn’t a total reset, but changes were made.

Joe Brady went from offensive coordinator to head coach, Jim Leonhard was brought in from Denver to take over the defensive coordinator duties, and general manager Brandon Beane also received a cushy promotion to president of football operations.

Jun 13, 2017; Orchard Park, Buffalo, USA; Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane (left) and team owner Terry Pegula (right) stand together on the sideline during a minicamp practice at New Era Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

And, as subtle as they may have seemed to outsiders back in January and February, there were alterations made nonetheless.

The question now, however, is this: Will the “new” minute discrepancies between last year’s team and this year’s collection of coaches and players really be enough to see Pegula’s franchise through the proverbial wall that he apparently sees and finally back into the Super Bowl where it rightfully belongs with Josh Allen at the helm?

That’s up for debate.

Buffalo Bills owner Terry Pegula watches the action on the field during Day Six of the Bills' training camp at St John Fisher University in Pittsford, New York, on Saturday, July 30, 2022. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Everybody in building at One Bills Drive appears optimistic heading into 2026

But, the team’s quarterback sure sounds optimistic . . . even if he might be losing a little bit of sleep for other reasons these days: yeah, fans are looking at you, Harper Haize.

And, despite things changing around him, the end goal will continue to remain the same until the job is—hopefully—finished.

“To be honest . . . I don’t feel the outside pressure. I’ve always put that pressure on myself, you know? Every year we’re trying to accomplish one goal, and I’m internally driven to do that. So, I feel the pressure that I’ve put on myself, but I don’t feel it from the outside. And, I think that’s helpful because I do want to accomplish it.

“The greatest thing in all of sports is to win a Super Bowl, and I think us winning a Super Bowl and bringing a Lombardi back to Western New York is one of the last great sports stories out there.

“So, definitely, that’s still our goal,” former 2024 NFL MVP quarterback Josh Allen said in a recent interview on the CNBC Sport podcast with Alex Sherman on July 9.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) celebrates scoring a second touchdown during an NFL game between the Bills and the Kansas City Chiefs. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“Maybe at some point I have (had thoughts of doubt). I think I’ve moved away from that. I think that, honestly—this is the God’s honest truth—I just want to go out there and I will play the best I can, and I want to have fun doing it.

“And, if that’s good enough, (then) that’s good enough. . . . I’ve picked up some tidbits from different guys around the league and guys that I admire in other sports, as well, and just kind of (seeing) what they think about (from a holistic perspective) and what they’ve talked about in their interviews.

“And, I think just, again, (it’s about) going out there and—if I put my best foot forward—that’s all I can do.”

That’s undoubtedly a mature stance from the new dad in Buffalo, but words are just words at the end of the day: actions speak louder.

There are times when Allen will get visibly upset on the field this season, and it’ll be up to him to keep his emotions in check in order to not allow things to spiral out of control like they have in the past.

Jan 4, 2020; Houston, Texas, USA; Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen (17) fumbles after being tackled by former Houston Texans OLB Whitney Mercilus (59) during the fourth quarter of an AFC wild-card playoff game between the Bills and Texans at NRG Stadium. | USA TODAY Sports

The University of Wyoming product is nowhere near the catastrophic quarterback that he once was during his first career playoff start down in Houston, Texas, during his second season in the NFL, but there are still lapses in judgement or hesitancies to pull the trigger from the Firebaugh, California, native in critical moments that have held the Bills back during the team’s recent seven-year struggle to reach the Super Bowl for the first time since the 1993-1994 season.

And, if it hasn’t been Allen’s fault, then the defense has been the one to falter.

Bills, Allen looking for Brady to steer entire ship in right direction

But, both sides have been to blame in the grand scheme of things: don’t be naive.

So, Jim Leonhard and Joe Brady—the new dynamic duo in Buffalo—are supposed to help change that this season.

Leonhard was brought in to shift the defense’s mindset from playing scared and on its heels to playing on the attack, while Brady has supposedly had the shackles removed from him that were allegedly placed there by McDermott to make sure the Bills had a conservative, balanced attack on offense over the past few seasons.

Former University of Wisconsin interim head coach Jim Leonhard screams to his players from the sidelines during the second quarter of the Badgers' game against the University of Maryland on Saturday, November 5, 2022, at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisconsin. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Should fans buy it? That’s unclear.

But, many other prominent people are, especially those who have seen the grind from Brady that started way back as a passing game coordinator with the eventual national champion LSU Tigers in 2019.

“I looked at Steve (Ensminger) and said, ‘We’ve got to go to the spread. ‘Are you good with it?’ He said, ‘Hell yeah.’ I went to Greg McMahon and said, ‘Mac, ask (Pete) Carmichael if we can get this young boy. We’ll get Joe Brady, man.

“We’re gonna get him to come over here to teach us the spread (offense),” former LSU head coach Ed Orgeron said in a past interview with The Buffalo News.

“It took me two minutes (to realize how good Joe is). Freaking Ray Charles could have seen how good this young man is, you know what I’m saying? I just saw greatness in the boy. Joe has the knowledge, and he knows how to apply it.

Dec. 28, 2019; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Former LSU Tigers passing game coordinator/wide receivers coach Joe Brady looks on at his players before the 2019 Peach Bowl | USA TODAY Sports

“That's the secret to greatness. And, I saw a humble, very, very, very smart coach who could communicate well and handle himself with confidence. It was like, this guy’s a leader, period.”

With that said, the challenge that Brady is being faced with in Buffalo during his rookie season as an NFL head coach is colossal.

And, that might be putting it mildly, similarly to some of the different wing sauces currently circulating around Western New York.

History is within reach for Western New York’s “new” HC-QB duo

Brady and Allen have the chance to become living legends within the lore of Bills Mafia forever.

While Allen already might be, accomplishing the feat of bringing a Lombardi trophy to the franchise would make him even more God-like amongst the fanbase.

Statues of the two would be erected immediately, and probably in multiple spots around the city.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) waves to the packed house of Bills Mafia fans as he takes the field on Day Six of the team's training camp at St John Fisher University in Pittsford, New York, on Saturday, July 30, 2022. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The quarterback, even when his new—or, rather, not so new—coach wasn’t even in the picture in Orchard Park yet, has gotten close to reaching that status . . . just not quite all the way.

He’s even tried to supply the front office with any tidbits he can to help get over the hump.

On and off the field, Allen is doing everything in his power to bring Pegula, the Bills, and the fanbase a title before he calls it quits.

The hope from everyone within the organization is that Brady as the head coach—not just the offensive coordinator—will be the difference-maker.

Ultimately, though, it’s going to take everyone in the building to come together in order to complete the daunting dash to Super Bowl LXI in February.

But, it’s clear to see that Allen feels the changes that were made this winter were needed, and—with training camp set to open in just a couple of weeks—the dual-threat quarterback appears ready for everything that comes along with a fresh start, especially the team’s new “digs.”

Jan. 17, 2026; Denver, CO, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) calls an audible during the second quarter of an AFC divisional round playoff game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High last season | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“I think I’m informed. I think Brandon Beane does such a good job (of that) . . . Have I given advice? Sure. Is it taken? No, not all the time. Has it been taken? Maybe. But, I’m not going to sit here and say, like, I’m pulling strings behind (the scenes) and being the puppet master. No, but I definitely do appreciate how informed they have kept me. They’ve taken into account what I have to say on an occasion or two.

“So, you know, being a quarterback and having that relationship with the front office—I think that’s a very important piece as you get older into your career—because . . . it feels like your input is valuable. And, they do care about that, not just from being a quarterback, but being a mind (in the room) and a captain of the team,” Allen added in his interview on the CNBC Sport podcast as he proceeded to allude to the upcoming future of the football franchise.

“(I) have not been able to throw a football around yet (in the new stadium), but I have been inside multiple times. It’s going to be spectacular. . . . As long as it’s not too windy—let it snow, let it rain—it’s fine. . . . I think they left it open for a reason, and we are still going to have some of those snow games.

“It’s still going to be the same temperature that it’s going to be outside, so not worried about (losing home-field advantage) as much, but excited to make new memories and to bring a new vibe to Bills Mafia in hopes to get it done.”

A view of the stadium from the top of the 200-level seats during a media tour of the new Highmark Stadium, which was held by the Western New York franchise on Tuesday, June 23, 2026, in Orchard Park, New York. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

2026 schedule looks brutal for Buffalo, while other AFC contenders have cake walk

But, before Allen can really begin dreaming of those possibilities, Brady must figure out a way to guide his quarterback and team through a schedule in 2026 that isn’t exactly a cake walk like the New England Patriots were just presented with last season en route to their improbable landing in Super Bowl LX.

In fact, Buffalo’s schedule for the upcoming year is projected to be the 18th-hardest in the entire league according to NFL statistical analyst Warren Sharp, who runs the Sharp Football Analysis website, and the Bills’ projected win total from various outlets in Las Vegas is around 10.5.

That seems fine, right?

Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen (17) looks to launch a deep pass during an NFL game between the Bills and the Atlanta Falcons in Orchard Park, New York. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Well, not quite.

Last season’s seventh seed in the AFC, the Los Angeles Chargers, finished with 11 wins to sneak into the final spot in the playoffs during the 2025-2026 season.

And, in addition to that humbling fact, according to Sharp’s site, the Cincinnati Bengals (3rd), Cleveland Browns (4th), New York Jets (5th), Baltimore Ravens (6th), Indianapolis Colts (9th), Kansas City Chiefs (10th), Denver Broncos (11th), New England Patriots (12th), and Tennessee Titans (13th)—which is a total of nine AFC teams if you’re keeping track at home—all have easier predicted schedules than the Bills do this upcoming season.

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) waits for the next play call during the second quarter of an AFC divisional playoff game between the Bengals and the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, January 22, 2023, at the old Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Oh, and to pour even more salt in the worrisome wound, the Jacksonville Jaguars, who are projected to have 9.5 wins according to Las Vegas, are just behind Buffalo in the strength-of-schedule rankings, as well.

Simply put, it won’t be easy: everything will have to be earned by Buffalo this season.

And, what’s even more sobering than that?

Brady looking to accomplish feat only two other coaches have ever achieved

Well, in the entire history of the National Football League, only two rookie head coaches have ever taken their teams to the “promised land” in their opening campaign with a franchise.

Any guesses on the two names?

No?

Well, that’s not surprising. You have to go back at least 37 years to account for the last time that feat was accomplished, which—ironically—is the exact age that Brady will turn in Buffalo this fall on September 23.

The two coaches to accomplish the seemingly impossible goal he is chasing this upcoming season are Baltimore Colts’ Don McCafferty (Super Bowl V, 1970-1971) and the San Francisco 49ers’ George Seifert (Super Bowl XXIV, 1989-1990).

Jan 29, 1995; Miami, FL, USA; FILE PHOTO; Former San Francisco 49ers head coach George Seifert runs on the field with running backs Dexter Carter (35) and Derek Loville (20) prior to the start of Super Bowl XXIX against the San Diego Chargers at Joe Robbie Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

McCafferty’s victory came on January 17, 1971: 55 years to the day that the Bills lost to the Denver Broncos in the AFC divisional round last season in devastating fashion.

Meanwhile, Seifert’s victory came on January 28, 1990: five days after Brady had just turned four months old in Pembroke Pines, Florida.

Funny enough, Allen’s daughter will be turning four months old just around the time that training camp opens up at St. John Fisher University in Pittsford, New York, this summer.

Oh, and that Super Bowl that Seifert won—which was over Denver, go figure—just so happened to occur at the Louisiana Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana, which is where Brady got his foot in the door in the NFL under longtime Saints’ coach, now Broncos’ head coach, Sean Payton back in 2017.

It’s strange how life works out sometimes, isn’t it?

Brady hopes messaging hits home for players in first season as head coach

In the end, however, those ironic intricacies will all be meaningless if Allen and Brady flop in Year One.

As previously stated, actions speak louder than words.

But, be that as it may, Buffalo’s new head man is hoping that some of his intentional wording around the facilities—one four-word phrase, in particular—will be the mantra of his squad in 2026: put the ball down.

Jan. 19, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) speaks with Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady, who is now the head coach, before the start of an AFC divisional round playoff game against the Baltimore Ravens at the old Highmark Stadium. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

It means, no matter the time or place, Buffalo is going to give you its best for all four quarters, and then some.

Opponents beware.

“I don’t know if there is a feeling (I can describe) right now. You’re just trying to feel like you belong—because you do—but, (I’m) just trying to move quietly right now and figure it all out. . . . I think I’ve had to fail a little bit to kind of realize where I’m putting my priorities. But, I know that this is a players’ game.

“And, if I have relationships with the guys—not being their best friend—but (it helps to) just know what makes them tick, and how to communicate with them. And, it has nothing to do with my age. I hope it is just more of an understanding of who they are, and I think that allows them to play for me,” Bills’ rookie head coach Joe Brady said in an interview way back on March 30 on the Up & Adams Show with Kay Adams during the league’s annual owner’s meeting in Phoenix, Arizona.

“Look, everything I’ve been doing is just thinking about, you know, ‘What’s going to allow us to get to where we ultimately want to get to?’ Regardless of what’s happened in the past. But, there’s definitely going to be some changes. . . . I’ve worked for some great head coaches that—they’re comfortable in who they are—and that’s what I’ve got to be. So, I hope that’s the vibe. . . . I have a lot of things that are important to me.

Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady greets players as they take the field before their playoff game against the Cincinnati Bengals at the old Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York on Dec. 7, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“And, I hope the more that they hear (those things) from me and they see it and whatnot, (then) it becomes important to the locker room, (too). Put the ball down . . . I hope we have a mindset and a mentality in Buffalo that, look, we don’t care when we play . . . let’s roll.”

Bills Mafia: stay true to your roots, your MVP QB commands you

With that said, regardless of where they do, in fact, lay the leather ball down this season, fans will undoubtedly be behind their favorite “boys in blue” in full force when things kick off for real in September.

After all, those sitting within the stands are the 12th man: they can be the difference between a win and a loss.

And, Allen and Brady aren’t oblivious to that sometimes overlooked element, either.

Aug 26, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Former Buffalo Bills guard Greg Van Roten (64), quarterback Josh Allen (17), and quarterbacks coach Joe Brady watch as Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold (not pictured) is carted off the field | USA TODAY Sports

So, despite all of the changes made around him this offseason, there is one thing that Buffalo’s franchise playmaker hopes remains the same now . . . and for eternity: never change, Bills Mafia.

“Let’s hope (they don’t change). You know, we still want the same enthusiasm. We still want the fanbase to be as rabid as they are in the stadium and as loud as they can be,” Allen added in a separate promotional interview for Natrol with NFL Network on June 29.

“We want them to have that same type of energy, and that same type of buzz. And, you know, this is a spot for new beginnings and new memories to be made with your loved ones and family members, and (as well as) us as teammates.

“So, we’re very much looking forward to having the opportunity to play in there and just looking forward to making the memories.”

Bills Mafia member Seth McDonald, 14, stands by a folding table after leaping onto it before an AFC wild-card playoff game between the Buffalo Bills and the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, January 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Florida. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

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