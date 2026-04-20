Bills GM Hints at Reunion With Beloved Veteran Cornerback Who Remains Free Agent

Various morsels of information were unveiled by Brandon Beane as he addressed reporters from the Bills’ voluntary veteran minicamp on Monday, including an update on the team’s potential free-agent pursuit of Tre’Davious White.

White remains available on the open market, and Beane said the team may consider a reunion with the beloved veteran cornerback down the road.

“Yeah, I mean, we love Tre’Davious,” said Beane. “I think at this point, we’re waiting through the draft, and probably he is as well. You would never close the door on bringing a guy like Tre back here to Buffalo.”

White experienced a career resurgence during his 2025 season with the Bills, and the team welcoming him back would make a lot of sense for both sides.

Big year

Buffalo Bills cornerback Tre'davious White (27) celebrates the game-deciding interception during the fourth quarter of an NFL football AFC Wild Card playoff matchup. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

After injuries derailed his career, White bounced back during the ’25 campaign, assuming a starting role following a preseason injury sustained by then-rookie CB Maxwell Hairston and running with it. He started 16 games in his ninth professional season, finishing with 40 tackles, 10 passes defensed and an interception.

White received a Pro Football Focus coverage grade of 66.2 last year, which was 44th best among 114 graded players at the position. Not bad for a 31-year-old who is not too far removed from significant knee and Achilles tendon injuries.

Needed depth

Buffalo Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White (27) reacts after intercepting a pass against the New England Patriots during the second half at Gillette Stadium. | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

If the Bills indeed reunite with White, he would be a much-needed addition to the team’s cornerback room, which is severely lacking adequate depth at this point in the offseason. Dorian Strong, a 2025 sixth-round pick, recently underwent a procedure to repair a neck injury, and his future remains unclear at this time. Beyond Strong, the cupboard is relatively bare.

After the team’s two starters, Christian Benford and Hairston, the Bills’ boundary cornerbacks are MJ Devonshire, Daryl Porter and Te’Cory Couch. Those aren’t exactly household names.

Adding White to the mix would inject a veteran presence back into the room, someone who is not only held in high esteem by the fan base but also by his Bills teammates. Entering a season with a first-year head coach, Buffalo could benefit from White’s play on the field, along with his leadership in the locker room, making a potential free-agent deal a perfect match for both sides.

White is likely hoping to wait until after the draft to latch on with a team in hopes of having a chance to earn a starting role for the 2026 season. But if he can’t find a team that is willing to extend him anything more than a backup opportunity, he should return to Buffalo, where he would fit right in behind Hairston as he did at the outset last year.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram for the latest news.