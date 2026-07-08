Bills' Spencer Brown Discloses Offseason Surgery, Updates Injury Before Training Camp

There is a long list of Buffalo Bills players dealing with various injuries as the team approaches the start of training camp on July 29, including Spencer Brown, who recently revealed he underwent knee surgery which kept him out of the team’s offseason workout program.

However, the Bills’ right tackle said he will be good to go for the start of camp at St. John Fisher University later this month.

“This offseason was great. I know I had that knee surgery, but it was a simple knee surgery so nothing to worry about there,” said Brown on Buffalo Kickoff Nightly.

He added, “Day one [of training camp], I’ll be out there.”

Good news for Brown and his health moving forward

Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Spencer Brown (79) enters the field before a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Highmark Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

That’s good news considering some of the bumps and bruises the Buffalo offensive lineman has gone through during his five-year career. While he has never missed extended time, Brown has missed seven games due to injury since he took over as a full-time starter to begin the 2022 campaign. His list of ailments include a back injury in 2022 that eventually required surgery, along with shoulder and calf injuries which kept him off the field in Weeks 4, 13 and 14 last year.

“That [back] surgery, need it, it was awesome,” said Brown. “Got away with it for a while. There’s been flare ups here or there like last year during fall camp. … I was doing things that I was loading my back the way I shouldn’t have been. Just wasn’t smart training on my behalf.”

Brown added that he has made changes to ensure the health of his back long-term.

“The training staff in Buffalo knows how my body reacts now too,” said the Bills’ offensive lineman.

Brown has slowly transformed into one of the top offensive linemen in the league, absorbing some early-career woes while developing his game in various areas. Over the first four seasons of his career, Brown was flagged 39 times, according to Pro Football Focus. However, he displayed vast improvement in 2025, when he was flagged just four times. He allowed three sacks and 36 total pressures across 493 pass block snaps, per PFF.

Bills have some decisions to make elsewhere along offensive line

Offensive line coach Aaron Kromer working on technique with O Cyrus Torrence during practice. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Aside from Brown and the team’s other incumbent starters, which include left tackle Dion Dawkins, right guard O’Cyrus Torrence and center Connor McGovern, the Bills will undergo a distinct shift up front in 2026. Not only has Buffalo been forced to replace longtime offensive line coach Aaron Kromer, who retired after the 2025 campaign, they are also searching for a replacement for former starting left guard David Edwards.

I previously broke down which players are roster locks entering training camp and which Bills O-linemen will wind up on the roster bubble in the weeks to come. While Brown appears healthy and ready to go for the start of the year, it will also be critical for Buffalo to fill out its depth behind its starting five.

The Bills saw the departure of swing tackle Ryan Van Demark this offseason and 2026 fourth-round pick Jude Bowry, among others, will battle it out to see who falls in as the team’s reserves in Week 1.