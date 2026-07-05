Bills Offensive Linemen on the Roster Bubble vs. Roster Locks

The Buffalo Bills have already undergone a distinct transition as they make the move to new head coach Joe Brady, but there is much more to come as the team prepares for training camp to begin on July 29.

I’ve already taken a look at the Bills’ defensive line and provided my analysis on which players I view as roster locks and which may be on the roster bubble with camp coming up. Now, I shift to the offensive line, where one of the most important changes the Bills will make this year is at the guard position, where former starting guard David Edwards’ departure left a hole on one side of Buffalo’s trenches.

Now, the Bills must look to find Edwards’ replacement while also filling out its depth chart before taking the field for Week 1 against the Houston Texans on Sept. 13. That leaves both Alec Anderson and Austin Corbett, two players who will battle it out for a spot on the first-team offense, as likely roster locks as we inch closer to the team’s time at St. John Fisher University this summer.

Edwards made 32 starts over the past two seasons with the Bills, producing a consistent, high-level effort that helped running back James Cook finish the 2025 season as the NFL’s leading rusher with 1,621 rushing yards. Anderson is my pick to take over for Edwards, as the former undrafted free agent has been with the Bills since the team welcomed him in 2022. Still, Corbett is no slouch, having started 78 games during his career, and will provide a strong challenge.

Other obvious roster locks include a fourth-round rookie

Boston College offensive lineman Jude Bowry (OL06) during the NFL Scouting Combine. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Another roster lock is 2026 fourth-round pick Jude Bowry, a 6-foot-5, 314-pounder out of Boston College. He was selected with the 102nd overall pick, which I found a bit confounding at the time. Nevertheless, Bowry is sure to land on the team’s roster, which will be trimmed from 91 to 53 players on Sunday, Aug. 30.

The team’s returning starters, left tackle Dion Dawkins, right tackle Spencer Brown, center Connor McGovern and right guard O’Cyrus Torrence, are other obvious roster locks.

Question marks elsewhere for the Bills

Buffalo Bills center Sedrick Van Pran-Granger (62) after the game against the New York Jets. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As it stands in early July, there are a long list of Buffalo offensive linemen sitting on the roster bubble, including veteran center Lloyd Cushenberry, who signed a one-year, $1.4 million free-agent deal with the Bills on March 26.

Cushenberry was brought in as potential depth behind McGovern, who inked a four-year, $52 million contract extension with the Bills on March 7. However, Buffalo’s 2024 fifth-round pick Sedrick Van Pran-Granger could have something to say about that, as he will be entering his third NFL training camp hoping to lock down a backup role himself. Both players will have to prove their worth to make the roster this year.

The same goes for a few others, including 2025 sixth-round pick Chase Lundt and 2024 fifth-round pick Tylan Grable, both of whom, along with Bowry, will be vying for a job as the Bills’ swing tackle, a role left vacant by the free-agent departure of Ryan Van Demark. Grable and Bowry could also factor into the competition at left guard, as they are each listed as T/G on the Bills’ official website.

After picking Bowry in the fourth round, the Bills later selected guard Ar’maj Reed-Adams in the seventh round of the 2026 draft at pick No. 241 overall. It wouldn’t be shocking to see Reed-Adams cut at the end of training camp, but if that turns out to be the case, I would expect him to land on Buffalo’s practice squad when it’s all said and done.

The Bills’ 2023 seventh-round pick Nick Broeker is also on the roster, as are undrafted free agents Bruno Fina and De’Metrius Weatherspoon, but those players are unlikely to crack the opening-day 53. Former seventh-round pick Travis Clayton is an interesting case, as he is still listed as an offensive lineman on the Bills’ official website despite shifting to a role on defense during Buffalo’s offseason workout program.

While it seemingly has not yet been made official, I expect we will see Clayton on the other side of the ball during training camp.