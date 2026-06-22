Quick Updates on 17 Buffalo Bills Injuries After Minicamp and OTAs

There is still over a month remaining until the start of Buffalo Bills training camp and the team is already dealing with a long list of injuries sustained by key players.

Whether they are lingering ailments from a season ago or recent injuries that popped up during the offseason at OTAs or minicamp, there are several Bills contributors who could be inhibited as the team takes the field for camp on July 29. Buffalo suffered from the fifth-most man games missed [246] due to injury of any team in the league last season, according to Rotowire, and they're hoping for a better fortune this year.

One player that fans should not be worried about is Josh Allen, as the Bills’ quarterback has rebounded well from minor surgery to remove a loose bone fragment in his right foot this past January. He participated in OTAs and minicamp and has repeatedly declared he has recovered from what bothered him a season ago.

With that said, Dalton Kincaid’s status should draw a bit of concern, as general manager/president of football operations Brandon Beane previously stated that “it’s too early to tell” if Kincaid will have to undergo some form of load management in 2026. If that’s the case, it would severely hamper the Bills’ passing game, as he was its most efficient piece a season ago, recording a receiving EPA of +38.5 that not only led all Bills pass catchers, but was 14th-best in the NFL.

Kincaid did participate during the team’s offseason workout program, which is surely a good sign moving forward. However, there were a few players who were sidelined throughout OTAs and minicamp, which creates questions regarding their status for the upcoming campaign.

Tyler Bass, kicker

Buffalo Bills kicker Tyler Bass (2) attempts a field goal with punter Sam Martin (8) placing the ball in the fourth quarter pre-season game against the Carolina Panthers at Highmark Stadium. | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

It’s unclear if Bass has fully recovered from his season-ending hip and groin injuries which kept him off the field for the entire 2025 season. However, WGR 500 AM’s Sal Capaccio reported Bass did not kick field goals in front of the media during OTAs or minicamp, prompting some cause for concern for the only kicker on the Bills’ roster.

Cole Bishop, safety

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Parker Washington (11) catches the ball against defending Buffalo Bills safety Cole Bishop (24) during the first half in an AFC Wild Card Round game at EverBank Stadium. | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Bishop underwent an offseason medical procedure which prevented him from participating during the Bills’ offseason workout program.

“Got some stuff cleaned up in the knee,” said Bishop, per a video posted by Syracuse.com's Matt Parrino. “So just trying to get back from that.”

Bishop says he plans to return in time for training camp, but that remains to be seen.

Dorian Williams, linebacker

Buffalo Bills linebacker Dorian Williams (42) takes the field against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium. | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Williams was also sidelined for OTAs and minicamp due to an apparent lower-body injury that he appeared to sustain at some point during the offseason. Williams was lost for the game due to a neck injury he suffered on Buffalo’s 2025 divisional round defeat at the hands of the Denver Broncos. However, the ailment he is currently dealing with appears to be unrelated.

If Williams cannot return in time for camp, that would place rookie LB Kaleb Elarms-Orr in the driver’s seat for a starting role at inside linebacker.

Michael Hoecht, edge rusher

Buffalo Bills defensive end Michael Hoecht gets ready to move to another area to start a new drill at Bills Training Camp at St. John Fisher University in Pittsford on Aug.6, 2025. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Rochester Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Hoecht displayed noticeable progress throughout the offseason, which he began sidelined with athletic trainers. He proceeded to took a step forward at minicamp, when he participated in individual drills alongside his fellow defensive linemen. Hoecht was lost for the year in 2025 due to an Achilles injury he sustained on Nov. 2, but it seems as if his goal of returning by training camp is well within reach.

Joshua Palmer, wide receiver

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Joshua Palmer (5) talks with quarterback Josh Allen (17) and offensive coordinator Joe Brady during training camp at St. John Fisher University. | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Palmer is another player who ended his season on Injured Reserve a season ago due to an ankle injury from which he was never able to recover after sustaining it during a Week 6 matchup with the Atlanta Falcons. The Bills’ wide receiver was still sidelined at the start of OTAs, but joined his teammates on the field during minicamp.

Palmer is no shoo-in to make the Bills’ roster this season after the team added DJ Moore via trade and drafted Skyler Bell.

Skyler Bell, wide receiver

UConn Huskies wide receiver Skyler Bell (1) runs the ball against the Air Force Falcons in the second half at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field. | David Butler II-Imagn Images

Bell burst out of the gates with a performance during OTAs that left an impression on many in attendance. However, he was forced to take a step back during minicamp, when an apparent lower-body injury forced him to the sideline.

It doesn’t appear, at least at this point, that Bell’s injury is anything serious. But his status is worth monitoring once training camp kicks off.

Ed Oliver, defensive tackle

Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Ed Oliver (91) reacts after a sack in the first quarter at Bank of America Stadium. | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

After dealing with numerous injuries, including to his ankle, biceps and knee, during the regular season, Oliver attempted to make a comeback during the playoffs but was sidelined again after playing just 16 defensive snaps during the Bills’ divisional round defeat.

He wasn’t present at the start of the team’s offseason workout program but returned for minicamp and appears to be all systems go for training camp in a few weeks.

DeWayne Carter, defensive tackle

Buffalo Bills defensive tackle DeWayne Carter (90) stretches during Minicamp at Highmark Stadium. | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Carter missed the entire 2025 season due to an Achilles injury but will be ready to go when the team heads to St. John Fisher University. He has also put on considerable weight this offseason, gaining about 20 to 25 pounds as he prepares to shift inside to help the team figure out its depth at nose tackle in new defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard’s 3-4 scheme.

Landon Jackson, edge rusher

Buffalo Bills defensive end Landon Jackson (94) after the second half against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. | Matt Marton-Imagn Images

Jackson was lost for the year due to a torn PCL and MCL sustained during a Week 10 matchup with the Miami Dolphins. He appears to have fully recovered, as he was on the field throughout the offseason program, joining Carter in bulking up as he prepares for a shift inside to a 4i technique.

Tyrell Shavers, wide receiver

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Tyrell Shavers (14) warms up before game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

Shavers’ season ended due to a torn ACL he suffered during the Bills’ wild-card win over the Jacksonville Jaguars and did not participate during Buffalo’s offseason workout program. At this point, it’s likely he begins the season on the PUP list.

Spencer Brown, offensive lineman

Buffalo Bills tackle Spencer Brown (79) celebrates a touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs at Highmark Stadium. | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Brown was present throughout the Bills’ offseason workout program but did not participate. Brown missed three games due to injury last season and him being sidelined the past few months is likely an effort to keep him healthy for the entirety of the 2026 season.

Maxwell Hairston, cornerback

Buffalo Bills cornerback Maxwell Hairston (31) is interviewed after the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Highmark Stadium. | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Hairston began his rookie season on IR due to a knee injury and finished the 2025 season on the mend due to an ankle injury. However, he appeared to be in full health during the team’s mandatory minicamp, where his competition with 2026 second-round pick Davison Igbinosun began.

Jordan Hancock, safety

Buffalo Bills cornerback Jordan Hancock (37) trains during Buffalo Bills Minicamp. | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Hancock underwent offseason shoulder surgery but has since returned to the practice field. He donned a red non-contact jersey at the Bills’ mandatory minicamp, and could remain in a similar situation entering training camp. Still, he should be ready to participate at some level come July 29.

Terrel Bernard, linebacker

Trainers help Buffalo Bills linebacker Terrel Bernard (8) after an injury in the second half against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

Bernard missed four games due to hamstring, ankle and elbow injuries that occurred throughout the year before undergoing offseason ankle surgery. However, he is back and ready to go as the Bills’ incumbent starter at inside linebacker after participating in full during the offseason workout program.

Damar Hamlin, safety

Founders FFC defensive back Damar Hamlin during the Fanatics Flag Football Classic at BMO stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Hamlin finished the 2025 on IR due to a calf injury, but after the Bills re-signed him this offseason, he is healthy, having participated in the Bills’ OTAs and minicamp.