Bills' First Week 8 Practice Report: Which Injured Players Were Prepping for Ravens?

The Buffalo Bills hit the field for their first practice following last week's bye, and multiple key suspects were present and accounted for.

With the team seemingly approaching full strength heading into the November 1 home game against the Baltimore Ravens, wide receiver DJ Moore and defensive tackle Ed Oliver were back in action at One Bills Drive.

Both Oliver and Moore were inactive for the Weeks 5 and 6 road games prior to the bye, so their practice participation is a sign that they're on track for a return to the lineup.

Sep 27, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver DJ Moore (2) is pushed out of bounds by Los Angeles Chargers defensive back Rodney Shelley (24) in the second half at New Highmark Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tight end Dalton Kincaid and edge rusher Bradley Chubb, who were banged up last time out against the Las Vegas Raiders on October 18, both participated on Wednesday.

Wearing red non-contact jerseys (h/t WGR's Sal Capaccio), both players are nursing rib injuries. Kincaid and Chubb were cleared to return against the Raiders after in-game evaluations. The former re-entered when the Bills took possession with 8:01 left in the fourth quarter, and he made a 14-yard reception three snaps into the drive.

More on WR DJ Moore

Initially spraining his AC joint in Week 2, Moore reaggravated the injury during the Week 4 loss to the New England Patriots, and he's been out of the lineup since.

Having not missed a game since December 2020 with the Carolina Panthers, Moore was apparently not comfortable watching from the sideline.

"It was obviously frustrating for him, but for him, it was the best thing to do," said Bills' head coach Joe Brady.

Moore, who was officially questionable to play heading into the last two games, was still wearing a red non-contact jersey on Wednesday, but it is presumably just for precaution.

Sep 17, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Trainers attend to Buffalo Bills wide receiver DJ Moore (2) after an apparent injury during the first half against the Detroit Lions | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What's up with DT Ed Oliver?

Oliver took a hit to the left leg in the knee area during the October 4 game against New England and was subsequently ruled out.

After missing five consecutive official practices, Oliver logged limited participation on Friday, October 16. He was questionable before being scratched on game day against the Raiders.

Believed to have a minor MCL issue, Oliver seemingly had enough rest and recovery over the past 3.5 weeks. Oliver, a 2019 first-round draft pick, is cornerstone up front for Buffalo.

"There's a reason that Ed Oliver is who Ed Oliver is, and getting him out there and being able to play football again is only going to help our defense and our identity," said Brady prior to Wednesday's practice.

Sep 13, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Ed Oliver (91) reacts after a play during the first quarter against the Houston Texans at Reliant Stadium | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Welcome back, WR Tyrell Shavers

It's been more than nine months since wide receiver Tyrell Shavers has played competitive football, but that drought will end soon enough.

Working his way back from an ACL tear that occurred during the first half of a wild-card playoff game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Shavers finally returned to practice on Wednesday. The Bills officially opened his activation window, meaning he has 21 days before mandated to come off Injured Reserve.

Shavers was a depth receiver and core special teams contributor during the 2025 season. It's worth noting that Buffalo currently has six wide receivers on its 53-man roster.

Dec 28, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Tyrell Shavers (14) leaps to catch a thirty-two yard pass thrown by quarterback Josh Allen (not pictured) against Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Quinyon Mitchell (27) | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Keeping tabs on Spencer Brown

Starting right tackle Spencer Brown did not practice on Wednesday, but he shed light on his absence while formally addressing reporters after the fact.

"It's good. Just lingering stuff from what's happened to me last couple weeks. What happened in that LA game, just kind of got nicked up. Took enough drugs to sedate a small elephant when I was in LA," said Brown.

A back flare-up forced him out of the October 12 game against the Rams after 16 offensive snaps. Tylan Grable came off the bench to man the RT spot for the remainder of the overtime win, and Brown was back in action six days later in Las Vegas.

Brown, who described the issue as a muscle "freak out" prior two weeks ago, apparently sat out practice as part of his maintenance plan. The vet rest will presumably help ensure his availability in Week 8 against Baltimore.

Oct 4, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Spencer Brown (79) looks on during the second quarter against the New England Patriots | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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