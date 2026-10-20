Bills' Snap Counts in Las Vegas: Keon Coleman, Four Rookies Win Big Entering Bye Week

The Buffalo Bills head into their Week 7 bye with a 5-1 record, but they're still not clicking on all cylinders.

"I'm not happy with how the team's playing right now," said first-year head coach Joe Brady one day after the 33-30 win over the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Bills' snap counts from that October 18 road victory are proof that the coaching staff is still trying to figure out who fits best at certain spots, especially on the defense.

Safety Cole Bishop only defensive player to see 100 percent of snaps in Week 6.

Oct 18, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) is tackled by Buffalo Bills safety Cole Bishop (24) | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Buffalo totaled 68 offensive snaps and 66 on defense.

Here are five clear winners based upon Week 6 playtime percentages.

Official Bills' Week 6 Snap Counts [@NFL345] pic.twitter.com/Fc6ZdROP55 — Buffalo Bills on SI (@Bills_SI) October 20, 2026

Keon Coleman leads WR corps

With DJ Moore inactive, Keon Coleman was the Bills' most frequently deployed wide receiver against the Raiders.

Coleman, who is experiencing a renaissance of sorts thus far this season, recorded 58 snaps. He caught a touchdown pass for the third game in a row.

“He's where he needs to be. He's handling everything like a pro," said Brady. "There's so much trust we have for him as the player, the development. He continues to just make plays.”

In addition to his improvement as a professional, Coleman's willingness and ability to block in the run game explain why he was on the field 85 percent of the time.

Oct 4, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman (0) makes a catch for a touchdown as New England Patriots cornerback Charles Woods (22) defends during the fourth quarter at New Highmark Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

TJ Parker 'stepped up'

Outside linebacker TJ Parker had been relatively quiet outside of a couple plays over the first five weeks of his career.

On Sunday, the Bills needed their highest drafted rookie to step up, and the No. 35 overall pick delivered. With starter Bradley Chubb temporarily unavailable due to a rib issue, Parker totaled 41 defensive snaps, which amount to 62 percent.

"I thought some guys stepped up. TJ's one. He played a great game for us. We needed him to. [Bradley] Chubb battled through some injuries," said defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard.

Oct 18, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) is tackled by Buffalo Bills linebacker TJ Parker (99) in the third quarter at Allegiant Stadium | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Davison Igbinosun warrants more CB snaps

Second-round rookie cornerback Davison Igbinosun earned his second consecutive start over Maxwell Hairston on Sunday in Las Vegas.

The aggressive Igbinosun totaled 42 snaps on defense compared to 26 for Hairston, a 2025 first-round pick who has struggled. Igbinosun brings size and a contagious energy to the outside CB spot.

"I think what he's done the last couple weeks, he's definitely earned a high majority of the snaps at the corner position," said Leonhard. "I know what I'm getting, play in and play out. I think he's stepped in and done a great job handling more volume in this defense."

Oct 18, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Buffalo Bills cornerback Davison Igbinosun (21) reacts after a defensive stop in the second quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jalon Kilgore makes defensive debut

With starting safety Chauncey Gardner-Johnson's ejection as a result of repulsive behavior, veteran Damar Hamlin was called into full-time action.

Meanwhile, fifth-round rookie Jalon Kilgore picked up important reps as a dime safety. Kilgore logged a key pass breakup before surrendering a late touchdown.

It was a defensive debut for Kilgore, who saw 11 snaps with the unit in Sunday. He was active for the first time ever in the Monday Night Football win over the Los Angeles Rams, appearing exclusively on special teams.

Oct 18, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Buffalo Bills safety Jalon Kilgore (29) breaks up a pass intended for Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) in the fourth quarter at Allegiant Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kaleb Elarms-Orr's mixed bag

With Brady saying he hoped to see more of fourth-round rookie linebacker Kaleb Elarms-Orr last week, the raw talent was part of the defensive formation 33 percent t of the game against the Raiders.

Playing a season-high 22 snaps, Elarms-Orr appeared to miss assignments in a couple of instances. He was on the field spelling Terrel Bernard and Dorian Williams at different points in the game.

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