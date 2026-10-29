Bills' Injury Report (Ravens Week): Dalton Kincaid, DJ Moore Limited Wednesday

The Buffalo Bills' first Week 8 injury report is a bit lengthy considering they haven't played since October 18.

As they prepare for a November 1 home game against the Baltimore Ravens, the Bills listed 10 players who were dealing with some type of injury on Wednesday. Fortunately, it doesn't appear that any of the issues will result in extended missed playing time.

Eight of the 10 listings practiced in a limited capacity on Wednesday in Orchard Park. Meanwhile, starting right tackle Spencer Brown sat out due to back problems, and seventh-round rookie guard Ar'maj Reed-Adams was a full participant.

Sep 17, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Spencer Brown (79) warms up before a game against the Detroit Lions at New Highmark Stadium | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In a positive development, both wide receiver DJ Moore and defensive tackle Ed Oliver were active during practice. Both players missed back-to-back games heading into the Week 7 bye.

Moore, who reaggravated his AC joint sprain against the New England Patriots in Week 4, wore a red non-contact jersey during practice, likely as a precaution.

Seemingly itching to return, Moore had made 91 consecutive regular season appearances before being scratched for the October 12 road contest against the Los Angeles Rams.

"The two weeks [out], it was pretty sad. I was mad at myself," said Moore. "Somebody put out a post on X where I was standing there watching the guys practice, that was the hardest thing about the two weeks."

Oliver is fighting through a knee injury that happened when he took a hit to the left leg on October 4 against the Patriots. He missed five consecutive practices before returning in a limited capacity on October 16, but was ultimately inactive for the October 18 kickoff in Las Vegas.

With their franchise piece showing progress on Wednesday at practice, the Bills appear eager to get Oliver back into live game action.

"There's a reason that Ed Oliver is who Ed Oliver is, and getting him out there and being able to play football again is only going to help our defense and our identity," said Bills' head coach Joe Brady.

Sep 27, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Ed Oliver (91) looks on during warm ups prior to the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at New Highmark Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Three new additions plus one new injury

Right tackle Spencer Brown, tight end Dalton Kincaid and outside linebacker Bradley Chubb, all starters, are new additions on the injury report coming out of the Week 6 game against the Raiders. Additionally, rookie edge rusher TJ Parker, who was on the Week 6 injury report with a rib issue, is now dealing with a knee problem.

Brown, who has a history of back issues, is definitely one to monitor this week. He left the Week 5 win after 16 snaps due to a flare-up, but returned to the lineup for the entirety of the Week 6 win six days later.

"It's good. Just lingering stuff from what's happened to me last couple weeks. What happened in that LA game, just kind of got nicked up. Took enough drugs to sedate a small elephant when I was in LA," said Brown addressing reporters on Wednesday.

Kincaid and Chubb, both with chest issues, left the October 18 game for evaluation and eventually returned. The fact that they were able to finish the game, coupled with an ensuing week off, bodes well for their availability against the Ravens.

Additionally, slot cornerback Dee Alford and defensive lineman TJ Sanders were both on the injury report prior to the Week 6 game against the Raiders, but their availability was not affected.

Wide receiver Tyrell Shavers, who tore his ACL in the wild-card win last January, practiced for the first time this season on Wednesday as the Bills opened his 21-day activation window.

Oct 18, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Buffalo Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid (86) scores a touchdown in the third quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bills' Injury Report (Week 8)

WEDNESDAY

CB Dee Alford (ankle) — LP



T Spencer Brown (back) — DNP



OLB Bradley Chubb (chest/thumb) — LP



TE Dalton Kincaid (chest) — LP



WR DJ Moore (shoulder) — LP



DL Ed Oliver (knee) —LP



OLB TJ Parker (knee) — LP



G Ar'maj Reed-Adams (elbow/back) — FP



DL TJ Sanders (shoulder) — LP



WR Tyrell Shavers (knee) — LP (on PUP)

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