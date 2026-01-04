Bills' starting kicker sustains devastating injury setback, exits game vs. Jets

Just days after he returned from a two-game absence, Matt Prater is back on the mend.

The Buffalo Bills’ kicker was sidelined for the Bills’ last two games leading into a matchup against the New York Jets, and despite suiting up to play in Week 18, he suffered an apparent setback to a pre-existing injury during Sunday's contest and is now in jeopardy of missing more time.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen chats with Matt Prater who won the game with his field goal attempt. Prater received a Sunday Night football after the game at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Sept. 7, 2025. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Reasons unknown

It was unclear when or how Prater’s injury occurred during the game against the Jets, but coming out of halftime, punter Mitch Wishnowsky lined up to kick the ball away on the opening kickoff of the second half. Later during the third quarter, it was announced by the Bills that Prater was out for the game due to a reaggravation of a quad ailment.

Prater was injured during a Week 15 win over the New England Patriots, which led to the Bills signing free-agent kicker Michael Badgley as his replacement. But after a missed extra point in Week 16, followed by a blocked extra-point attempt in Week 17, and with Prater appearing healthy enough to return, the Bills released Badgley this past Monday.

Now, with the 41-year-old Prater re-injuring his quad, the Bills will likely be forced to sign another kicker for the start of the postseason. If that is indeed the case, it will be the fifth player who has kicked for the Bills dating back to training camp. Tyler Bass is out for the year after undergoing surgery to repair hip and groin injuries, while running back Ray Davis also moonlighted at kicker earlier during the preseason.

