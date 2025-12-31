Bills' kicking situation finally takes turn in right direction on New Year's Eve

The Buffalo Bills had a lengthy list of non-participants for their first Week 18 practice, but, fortunately, kicker Matt Prater is not on it.

Bills' head coach Sean McDermott announced the veteran's return to practice as a full participant on Wednesday.

The 41-year-old Prater had been sidelined for two weeks due to a calf injury, missing games against the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles. Practice squad replacement Michael Badgley missed extra points in both appearances as a fill-in.

It was a good sign for Prater's Week 18 availability when the Bills released Badgley from the practice squad on Monday. Also, the fact that Buffalo declined to host any early-week player tryouts further suggests the medical team was confident in Prater's timely recovery.

With Tyler Bass on season-ending Injured Reserve, Prater is the lone kicker left in the building although backup running back Ray Davis can pinch hit in an emergency.

Prater's absence felt on field

Despite a missed PAT and an illegal kickoff that failed to hit the landing zone, the Bills pulled out a 23-20 road win over the Browns with Badgley handling kicking duties on December 21.

In Week 17, Buffalo was not as fortunate. Badgley missed his first extra-point attempt against the Eagles after the Bills pulled to within 13-6. Had he converted, Badgley would have been kicking for the win when Buffalo scored a last-second touchdown.

Due to the prior miss, the Bills still trailed by one point after Josh Allen broke the plane of the end zone with four seconds left. McDermott correctly opted for the two-point conversion attempt, but Allen uncharacteristically missed an open Khalil Shakir for the win.

Prater on point

Joining the team at the end of the summer, Prater was the Bills' kicker for the season's first 14 games until tweaking his calf.

Prater has converted field goals at a 90 percent clip while making 43 of 46 extra-point attempts. He has 97 points to his credit.

