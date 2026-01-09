Josh Allen's foot injury 'as healthy it's been in a while' entering game vs. Jaguars
There has been much discussion regarding Josh Allen’s injured foot as the Buffalo Bills approach their Wild-Card matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars this weekend.
Some have claimed Allen is dealing with a fracture.
Others believe his ailment is simply a product of wear and tear developed throughout the course of a rigorous NFL season.
Well, NFL insider Ian Rapoport put any lingering concerns to rest after clearing things up earlier this week.
On his X account, Rapoport posted, “QB Josh Allen’s foot is as healthy as it’s been in a while.”
The post came with a video clip attached, during which the NFL Network reporter added, “It’s been a foot injury that actually has been bothering him for about a month it’s been. He’s got X-rays after the last couple games. Didn’t play barely at all last week, now it’s playoff time, rested extensively last week, got barely any playing time. He is good to go for the Buffalo Bills.”
Allen will need his full mobility at his disposal against a Jacksonville Jaguars’ pass rush that, while it doesn’t rank near the top of the league in QB pressure rate, it does come equipped with edge rusher Josh Hines-Allen. His 80 QB pressures are tied for the fourth-most in the league, per Next Gen Stats.
Going up against his namesake, the Bills’ quarterback must bring his best both with his arm and his legs if the Bills hope to advance past a team that has had their number on the road in recent seasons.
