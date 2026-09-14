Bills' Injury Update: DJ Moore, Cole Bishop Appear Unscathed After Briefly Leaving Win
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It appears as if the Buffalo Bills' new top wide receiver survived a minor injury scare, but it's still worth keeping an eye out for Monday's practice report.
In what could turn out to be a casualty-free victory, all Bills' players, including veteran wide receiver DJ Moore, who were checked for injury finished the season-opening game on the field.
In the fourth quarter of his dazzling Bills' debut against the Houston Texans, Moore was rolled up on when he entered a scrum attempting to recover James Cook's fumble.
The 29-year-old Moore, who made five catches for 100 yards, went to the sideline with about 3:00 remaining in regulation. He made a quick visit into the blue injury tent where everything apparently checked out.
The CBS cameras showed Moore shaking out the bothered leg while standing near head coach Joe Brady around the two-minute warning. He re-entered for the final two plays of the Bills' game-winning touchdown drive.
On the 34-yard touchdown pass to Josh Palmer, Moore can be seen chipping pass rusher Danielle Hunter on his way into a route, helping right tackle Spencer Brown give quarterback Josh Allen an additional split-second in the pocket.
Moore spoke with WIVB's Josh Reed on the field following Buffalo's 36-31 win, and he appeared completely unbothered physically.
"You just get into a flow state," said Moore. "I always just let the game come to me, and then when it come to me, I just started flowing, and that's what happened."
The Bills must issue their first official injury report of the short week on Monday with Thursday Night Football visiting Orchard Park for the Highmark Stadium opener on September 17.
Cole Bishop twisted up, but returns after halftime
Starting safety Cole Bishop, who had a knee cleanup this offseason, also left the game due to injury late in the second quarter.
With 3:33 remaining in the first half, Texans' running back David Montgomery took a first-down handoff for five yards where he was met by Bishop and rookie edge TJ Parker.
Bishop remained down after the play, sparking an injury timeout before the safety made his way to the sideline. The Bills subsequently ruled him as probable to return.
The 2024 second-round pick, who played 72 of a possible 79 defensive snaps, was back in action for the Texans' first offensive possession following the second-half kickoff.
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Ralph, a former college football conference administrator, brings 20+ years of media experience to Buffalo Bills ON SI. Prior to focusing on the Bills, he spent two years covering the New York Jets. Ventre initially joined the ON SI family in 2021, providing NCAA Football Championship Subdivision for NFL Draft Bible on FanNation. Ventre remains as an official voter for the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 and the annual legacy awards. The Fordham University graduate is a member of the Pro Football Writers of America.