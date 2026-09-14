Bills' Injury Update: DJ Moore, Cole Bishop Appear Unscathed After Briefly Leaving Win

It appears as if the Buffalo Bills' new top wide receiver survived a minor injury scare, but it's still worth keeping an eye out for Monday's practice report.

In what could turn out to be a casualty-free victory, all Bills' players, including veteran wide receiver DJ Moore, who were checked for injury finished the season-opening game on the field.

In the fourth quarter of his dazzling Bills' debut against the Houston Texans, Moore was rolled up on when he entered a scrum attempting to recover James Cook's fumble.

The 29-year-old Moore, who made five catches for 100 yards, went to the sideline with about 3:00 remaining in regulation. He made a quick visit into the blue injury tent where everything apparently checked out.

Sep 13, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver DJ Moore (2) makes a catch during the second quarter against the Houston Texans at Reliant Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The CBS cameras showed Moore shaking out the bothered leg while standing near head coach Joe Brady around the two-minute warning. He re-entered for the final two plays of the Bills' game-winning touchdown drive.

On the 34-yard touchdown pass to Josh Palmer, Moore can be seen chipping pass rusher Danielle Hunter on his way into a route, helping right tackle Spencer Brown give quarterback Josh Allen an additional split-second in the pocket.

Moore spoke with WIVB's Josh Reed on the field following Buffalo's 36-31 win, and he appeared completely unbothered physically.

Sep 13, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver DJ Moore (2) runs with the ball to score a touchdown during the game against the Houston Texans at Reliant Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"You just get into a flow state," said Moore. "I always just let the game come to me, and then when it come to me, I just started flowing, and that's what happened."

The Bills must issue their first official injury report of the short week on Monday with Thursday Night Football visiting Orchard Park for the Highmark Stadium opener on September 17.

Cole Bishop twisted up, but returns after halftime

Starting safety Cole Bishop, who had a knee cleanup this offseason, also left the game due to injury late in the second quarter.

With 3:33 remaining in the first half, Texans' running back David Montgomery took a first-down handoff for five yards where he was met by Bishop and rookie edge TJ Parker.

Sep 13, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans cornerback Collin Wright (37) runs the ball as Buffalo Bills safety Cole Bishop (24) defends during the second quarter at Reliant Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bishop remained down after the play, sparking an injury timeout before the safety made his way to the sideline. The Bills subsequently ruled him as probable to return.

The 2024 second-round pick, who played 72 of a possible 79 defensive snaps, was back in action for the Texans' first offensive possession following the second-half kickoff.

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