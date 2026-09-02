Bills Welcome Key Offensive Starter Back to Practice With Season Opener Approaching

It was his first Buffalo Bills' practice since suffering an injury on August 8.

Veteran center Connor McGovern returned to work on Tuesday in Orchard Park as the Bills got their freshly-minted 53-man roster together for the first time with the September 13 season opener on the horizon.

When Buffalo contests its Week 1 road matchup against the Houston Texans, McGovern plans to be the one snapping to quarterback Josh Allen.

"I told you, I'll be ready for Week 1. I'm just excited to be back out there. I feel great," said McGovern in a media scrum following the September 1 practice.

Buffalo Bills offensive lineman Connor McGovern watches teammates warm up for their preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Highmark Stadium on Aug. 27, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

It didn't seem so certain, however, when McGovern pulled up lame while chasing an interception return during the Return of the Blue & Red practice at Highmark Stadium. While never confirmed by the Bills, their starting center appeared to pull his right hamstring — an injury that could require anywhere from two to six weeks of recovery depending upon severity.

Claiming to have taken more than half of the first-team reps on Tuesday, the 28-year-old McGovern appears back to form.

Connor McGovern's reliability

McGovern, who signed a four-year contract extension this past offseason, has not missed a start since initially joining the Bills as the left guard in 2023.

Making 49 starts over three years, he was held out of two regular season finales for veteran rest heading into the playoffs.

Buffalo Bills center Connor McGovern celebrates with Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen touchdown, the teamâ€™s first of the game in the fourth quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Dec. 28, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The upcoming game against the Texans will mark the third straight season opener for McGovern as Bills' center. The Penn State product has built a noticeable working rapport with Allen over the past two years. That chemistry was back in the air on Tuesday at One Bills Drive.

"Luckily, it's just like riding a bike, getting right back on. Me and Josh didn't miss a beat together. It was just good. The communication was great today. It was just fun to be back on the field," said McGovern.

Bills' buttoned-up backup plan

While the hope is McGovern will continue his consistent availability, the Bills have a starter caliber backup center thanks to the offseason addition of Lloyd Cushenberry.

We wrote about Allen's confidence in the 28-year-old Cushenberry, who has 80 career starts under his belt.

Bills Lloyd Cushenberry III waits for then rest of the team to take the field to practice at Bills Training Camp at St. John Fisher University on July 30, 2026 in Pittsford. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Additionally, Buffalo has veteran Austin Corbett on its bench. The interior lineman, who has moved between center and guard, has 94 career appearances. Corbett, who was the starting right guard for the Super Bowl LVI champion Los Angeles Rams, started at center for the Carolina Panthers in their 2025 season opener.

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