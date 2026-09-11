Bills' TJ Sanders Injury: Bleak Roster Option That No One Is Talking About

Based upon the fact that they traded up to No. 41 overall to draft him in 2025, the Buffalo Bills had high expectations for defensive lineman TJ Sanders.

Unfortunately, his rookie season, which was interrupted by a four-week stint on Injured Reserve, produced underwhelming results. Sanders logged 16 tackles and one quarterback hits over 297 defensive snaps.

Fast forward to present day as the Bills prepare for the September 13 season opener against the Houston Texans, and Sanders is on the shelf again.

New York Jets running back Isaiah Davis (32) is tackled by Buffalo Bills defensive tackle T.J. Sanders (98), Sunday, September 14, 2025, in East Rutherford. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Sanders, who was sidelined with a knee issue last year, appeared on the season's first injury report as a limited participant at Wednesday's practice with a knee problem.

The fact that Sanders did not practice on Thursday could be interpreted as a signal that the second-round down lineman suffered the injury during work hours on Wednesday. It addition to when he actually injured his knee, it's unknown if there is any relation to last year's problem.

Bills' suddenly thin DL depth

The Bills, who placed fifth-round rookie Zane Durant on Injured Reserve, kept only six down linemen on the 53-man roster as they get set to show a 3-4 base formation under defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard. Two of those men - Deone Walker and Greg Gaines - are arguably best suited for the nose tackle role.

Should Sanders be unavailable on Sunday, Landon Jackson would presumably be the starter opposite Ed Oliver. That would leave DeWayne Carter as the lone backup.

Dec 28, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (26) runs the ball against Buffalo Bills defensive tackle T.J. Sanders (98) | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In terms of the practice squad, International Pathway player Travis Clayton is the only available defensive lineman, and the Bills' 2024 seventh-round draft pick just switched from his offensive tackle position this past offseason.

Sanders injury limits Bills' roster flexibility

Should Buffalo expect Sanders to miss multiple weeks, moving him to Injured Reserve becomes absolutely necessary on multiple fronts.

First, the Bills would need to open a roster spot in order to add a defensive line replacement. It's unlikely that Buffalo will be comfortable carrying only five down linemen for more than one game.

Furthermore, even if the team felt comfortable deploying Clayton, the Bills' two practice squad elevations are presumably needed to fill other holes.

Bills defensive lineman Travis Clayton cuts after the quarterback during position drills during day six of Buffalo Bills training camp at St. John Fisher University Thursday, August 5, 2026 in Pittsford. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

With third-down running back Ty Johnson most likely out, Buffalo could call up Frank Gore Jr. to serve as RB3 as was the case this past January. Then, there's the issue that the team's best punt return option is also on the practice squad. Multiple signs points to the Bills using an elevation on Greg Dortch.

At this point, the roster strategy seems clear. If Sanders is ruled out later today, the Bills should move him to IR. Then, they can sign a defensive line reinforcement to the active roster, or add one to the practice squad while signing Dortch to the 53-man.

Arizona Cardinals receiver Greg Dortch (4) runs in for a touchdown against the Jacksonville Jaguars at State Farm Stadium on Nov. 23, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Bills' defensive linemen

DeWayne Carter



Greg Gaines



Landon Jackson



Ed Oliver



TJ Sanders



Deone Walker



Travis Clayton (PS)



Zane Durant (IR)