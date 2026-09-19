Forward-Thinking Joe Brady Rewards Bills for Thursday Night Victory With Perfect Gift

It's a wise approach for a team trying to nail down an elusive Super Bowl appearance four months from now.

Buffalo Bills' rookie head coach Joe Brady is seemingly focused on keeping the roster as fresh and healthy as possible for the long haul that is the NFL season.

After the season-opening road win over the Houston Texans, the Bills had only three days to prepare for their historic home opener at the brand-new Highmark Stadium. Following the plan, Buffalo took care of business against the Detroit Lions on Thursday Night Football, and Brady has responded by giving his players a little extra P.T.O.

"One of the perks of the Thursday night game, not a lot of perks, but one of the perks of it is you do get that long weekend and the guys will recover. So, we don't practice again until next Wednesday," said Brady.

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell, right, shakes hands with Buffalo Bills head coach Joe Brady after 41-31 loss at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, NY, on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Bills, who checked in at the team facility early Friday morning, won't practice again until Wednesday, September 23. They'll host the Los Angeles Chargers for a 1 p.m. ET kickoff on Sunday, September 27.

"Today, I brought all the guys in early purposely," said Brady on Friday afternoon in Orchard Park. "No one really sleeps the day after the game. So, I'd rather them come in early, get their lift, get everything, and then go get some rest tonight."

Joe Brady's rest-and-recovery approach

While teams taking advantage of the "mini bye" that follows Thursday night games is nothing new, the Bills have seemingly been extra focused on maximizing rest and recovery for the players since Brady took over as head coach.



Whereas they've held walkthroughs in past seasons, the Bills did not practice on Monday heading into the TNF opener. The open day allows for more time in the training room and an opportunity to recover from the Week 1 win in Houston.

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Ja'mori Maclin gets a greeting from quarterback Josh Allen who was watching the team warm up with head coach Joe Brady before the team’s preseason game against the Steelers at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Aug. 27, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Brady took a similar approach to the training camp schedule, and he earned a rave review from tight end Dalton Kincaid as a result.

In 2025, under Sean McDermott, the Bills held six practices in the first seven days of camp. This summer, however, they had three off-days before they hit the field for Practice No. 6.

"I think the schedule we have in place right now has been really good for me and for everyone on the team," said Kincaid in early August.

'Mini Bye' should help shrink Bills' next injury report

The extra time before their Week 3 kickoff could help wide receiver DJ Moore and defensive lineman Ed Oliver as they attempt to shake off injuries from Thursday night.

Moore left the September 17 game, and did not return, after hitting the turf hard while attempting a catch in the end zone. He's believed to have avoided serious injury with the issue being an AC joint sprain that can sideline a player anywhere from one to three weeks. The durable Moore has not missed a game since 2020.

Sep 17, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) tackles Buffalo Bills wide receiver DJ Moore (2) during the first half at New Highmark Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Oliver injured himself during pregame warmups, resulting in the Week 1 game ball recipient being a late Week 2 scratch. With what appears to be a minor hip flexor, his Week 3 status is uncertain, but the extra rest provides a glimmer of optimism.

As for running back Ty Johnson and defensive lineman TJ Sanders, who have missed the season's first two games due to injuries, the extended break should allow them to return to face the Chargers.

"They were close [to playing Thursday]," said Brady.

Sep 13, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Ed Oliver (91) warms up before the game against the Houston Texans at Reliant Stadium | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

— Sign up for OnSI’s Free Buffalo Bills Newsletter —