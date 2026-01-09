A key Buffalo Bills starter missed practice Friday, days ahead of a Wild-Card matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

However, the news may not be as bad as it appears at first glance.

Sean McDermott revealed ahead of Friday’s practice that Matt Prater (quad) would not participate in the team’s final session before heading off to Jacksonville this weekend, but provided some context regarding his absence while speaking during a weekly radio appearance.

Dec 7, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills place kicker Matt Prater (15) kicks an extra point in the fourth quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Highmark Stadium. | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

The details

McDermott said that the 41-year-old's non-participation on Friday was “not unusual for a kicker,” based upon the natural progression of an NFL practice week. His comments were made while appearing on WGR 550’s Extra Point Show.

Prater missed two games before the Bills’ regular-season finale due to a quad injury, which he tried to power through against the New York Jets, but suffered a setback and was removed from the game at halftime.

Houston Texans kicker Matthew Wright (42) kicks a field goal during the third quarter against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Nov. 16, 2025. | Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Potential replacement

As a result, the Bills signed two kickers earlier this week, Matthew Wright to the practice squad and Maddux Trujillo to a reserves/futures contract. If Prater cannot play against the Jaguars this weekend, Wright would be first in line to replace his services.

Wright is a 29-year-old six-year veteran has made 88.2% of his field goals and 95.7% of his extra-point attempts throughout his career.

