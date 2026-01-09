Bills Central

Bills starting kicker misses practice before critical Wild-Card matchup with Jaguars

Matt Prater exited Buffalo's Week 18 matchup with the New York Jets.
Alex Brasky|
Buffalo Bills place kicker Matt Prater walks over to the bench during first half action against the Kansas City Chiefs at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Nov. 2, 2025.
Buffalo Bills place kicker Matt Prater walks over to the bench during first half action against the Kansas City Chiefs at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Nov. 2, 2025. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

A key Buffalo Bills starter missed practice Friday, days ahead of a Wild-Card matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

However, the news may not be as bad as it appears at first glance.

Sean McDermott revealed ahead of Friday’s practice that Matt Prater (quad) would not participate in the team’s final session before heading off to Jacksonville this weekend, but provided some context regarding his absence while speaking during a weekly radio appearance.

Matt Prater
Dec 7, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills place kicker Matt Prater (15) kicks an extra point in the fourth quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Highmark Stadium. | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

The details

McDermott said that the 41-year-old's non-participation on Friday was “not unusual for a kicker,” based upon the natural progression of an NFL practice week. His comments were made while appearing on WGR 550’s Extra Point Show.

Prater missed two games before the Bills’ regular-season finale due to a quad injury, which he tried to power through against the New York Jets, but suffered a setback and was removed from the game at halftime.

Matthew Wright
Houston Texans kicker Matthew Wright (42) kicks a field goal during the third quarter against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Nov. 16, 2025. | Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Potential replacement

As a result, the Bills signed two kickers earlier this week, Matthew Wright to the practice squad and Maddux Trujillo to a reserves/futures contract. If Prater cannot play against the Jaguars this weekend, Wright would be first in line to replace his services.

Wright is a 29-year-old six-year veteran has made 88.2% of his field goals and 95.7% of his extra-point attempts throughout his career.

Published
Alex Brasky
ALEX BRASKY

Alex Brasky is editor of Bills Digest and host of the Buffalo Pregame podcast. He has been on the Bills beat the past six seasons and now joins Sports Illustrated hoping to expand his coverage of Buffalo’s favorite football team.

