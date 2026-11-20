The Buffalo Bills are presumably preparing to be without one of their primary pass-catchers when the Miami Dolphins visit on November 22.

For the third day in a row, the Bills held tight end Dalton Kincaid out of practice.

While addressing reporters on Friday in Orchard Park, Bills' head coach Joe Brady labeled Kincaid's Week 11 availability as doubtful. Theoretically, that designation gives the tight end around a 25 percent chance to make the active game day roster.

Kincaid hasn't missed a game yet this season. He has totaled 32 receptions for 487 yards and two touchdowns for the Bills (8-1).

Nov 15, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Buffalo Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid (86) fights for yards against New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What we know about Dalton Kincaid's injuries

Kincaid just can't seem to escape the injury report lately.

"He's playing a lot. We're doing a lot in 13 personnel, 11 personnel [formations] and I think some of the bumps and bruises are naturally gonna come," said Brady on Friday.

He encountered a ribs/chest issue on October 18 against the Las Vegas Raiders. Despite going to the locker room for evaluation, Kincaid finished the game heading into the Week 7 bye.

Kincaid practiced on a limited basis heading into the November 1 game against the Baltimore Ravens. Questionable to played, he saw 47 snaps while making four receptions for 86 yards and one touchdown.

After shaking the chest issue, Kincaid injured his ankle while blocking for DJ Moore along the sideline against the Minnesota Vikings on November 9. That wasn't enough, however, to keep him out on a short week heading into the New York Jets game.

Nov 9, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Buffalo Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid (86) reacts after a first down during the first quarter against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Getting tangled up with a defender against the Jets on November 15, the thumb has become the major issue for Kincaid in Week 11.

"We're asking him to do a lot more this year," said Brady. "I think it's frustrating for anybody when there's a possibility that you can miss a game. We put so much on our tight ends' plates that no one's gonna feel perfect at this time of the year."

The thumb injury appeared to occur during a red zone play midway through the third quarter when Kincaid briefly engaged with Jets' linebacker Demario Davis about nine yards past the line of scrimmage. He eventually returned for two more plays later in the half, but his day ended early.

Nov 15, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Buffalo Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid (86) runs by New York Jets linebacker Jamien Sherwood (44) during the first half against at MetLife Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Will Dalton Kincaid play vs. Dolphins?

While Kincaid has made a habit of playing through injuries over the past few years, a bum thumb can significantly limit a pass-catcher who must double as a blocker.

The hope is for Kincaid to perform a repeat of starting right tackle Spencer Brown's feat from Week 10. Dealing with an ankle injury, Brown missed three consecutive practices and was designated as doubtful. By the time game day arrived, however, he was ready to go.

Still, the odds are leaning toward Kincaid being scratched when the Bills declare inactives 90 minutes prior to the 1 p.m. ET kickoff.

Buffalo Bills Dalton Kincaid watches from the sidelines first half action at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Aug. 27, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

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