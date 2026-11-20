Joe Brady's Update Deals Blow to Dalton Kincaid's Availability for Bills vs. Dolphins
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The Buffalo Bills are presumably preparing to be without one of their primary pass-catchers when the Miami Dolphins visit on November 22.
For the third day in a row, the Bills held tight end Dalton Kincaid out of practice.
While addressing reporters on Friday in Orchard Park, Bills' head coach Joe Brady labeled Kincaid's Week 11 availability as doubtful. Theoretically, that designation gives the tight end around a 25 percent chance to make the active game day roster.
Kincaid hasn't missed a game yet this season. He has totaled 32 receptions for 487 yards and two touchdowns for the Bills (8-1).
What we know about Dalton Kincaid's injuries
Kincaid just can't seem to escape the injury report lately.
"He's playing a lot. We're doing a lot in 13 personnel, 11 personnel [formations] and I think some of the bumps and bruises are naturally gonna come," said Brady on Friday.
He encountered a ribs/chest issue on October 18 against the Las Vegas Raiders. Despite going to the locker room for evaluation, Kincaid finished the game heading into the Week 7 bye.
Kincaid practiced on a limited basis heading into the November 1 game against the Baltimore Ravens. Questionable to played, he saw 47 snaps while making four receptions for 86 yards and one touchdown.
After shaking the chest issue, Kincaid injured his ankle while blocking for DJ Moore along the sideline against the Minnesota Vikings on November 9. That wasn't enough, however, to keep him out on a short week heading into the New York Jets game.
Getting tangled up with a defender against the Jets on November 15, the thumb has become the major issue for Kincaid in Week 11.
"We're asking him to do a lot more this year," said Brady. "I think it's frustrating for anybody when there's a possibility that you can miss a game. We put so much on our tight ends' plates that no one's gonna feel perfect at this time of the year."
The thumb injury appeared to occur during a red zone play midway through the third quarter when Kincaid briefly engaged with Jets' linebacker Demario Davis about nine yards past the line of scrimmage. He eventually returned for two more plays later in the half, but his day ended early.
Will Dalton Kincaid play vs. Dolphins?
While Kincaid has made a habit of playing through injuries over the past few years, a bum thumb can significantly limit a pass-catcher who must double as a blocker.
The hope is for Kincaid to perform a repeat of starting right tackle Spencer Brown's feat from Week 10. Dealing with an ankle injury, Brown missed three consecutive practices and was designated as doubtful. By the time game day arrived, however, he was ready to go.
Still, the odds are leaning toward Kincaid being scratched when the Bills declare inactives 90 minutes prior to the 1 p.m. ET kickoff.
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Ralph, a former college football conference administrator, brings 20+ years of media experience to Buffalo Bills ON SI. Prior to focusing on the Bills, he spent two years covering the New York Jets. Ventre initially joined the ON SI family in 2021, providing NCAA Football Championship Subdivision for NFL Draft Bible on FanNation. Ventre remains as an official voter for the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 and the annual legacy awards. The Fordham University graduate is a member of the Pro Football Writers of America.