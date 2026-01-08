Bills' path to victory vs. Jaguars depends on Josh Allen's foot

Josh Allen's foot injury will have had a long time to heal on Sunday when the Buffalo Bills play the Jacksonville Jaguars, and the Bills will need him to be at 100% as they seek their first road playoff win in 34 years.

The reigning NFL MVP and his crew will have to rally around his unique abilities, and not being 100% won't allow that to happen.

When did Allen suffer injury? Has it affected him?

Dec 21, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) is sacked by Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Mason Graham (94) and defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during the first half at Huntington Bank Field. Both Cleveland players were credited with a half of sack on the play. | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Allen suffered his injury in Week 16 against the Cleveland Browns, and it negatively affected his play the following week against the Philadelphia Eagles, which included a consistent penchant for negative plays.

The former seventh-overall pick played only one snap on Sunday against the New York Jets to keep a consecutive start streak of 122 regular-season games intact. He didn't pressure himself while keeping the second-longest such streak in NFL history alive.

Why is Josh Allen's foot injury so big?

Bills quarterback Josh Allen attempts to throw a pass as Eagles defenders close in on him during first-half action against the Philadelphia Eagles at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Dec. 28, 2025. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

If Allen's foot isn't 100%, he won't be able to move around as much against a Jacksonville squad that has had its struggles defending mobile quarterbacks.

The Jaguars are a mediocre team when it comes to dealing with quarterbacks on the ground, ranking only 15th in that regard, and they have the sixth-fewest sacks in the NFL with 32.

Also, only two of the quarterbacks the Jags have faced this season have amassed more than 400 rushing yards this season (Justin Herbert and Patrick Mahomes), while Allen led all QBs in the regular season with 579 despite only really playing 16 games.

A team that has trouble against mobile quarterbacks and hasn't faced a lot of them is a recipe for disaster against Allen and the Bills, but him being healthy will help Buffalo fully realize that vision.

Bills quarterback Josh Allen runs past a Bengals player looking for an open receiver to throw to during first-half action at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Dec. 7, 2025. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

