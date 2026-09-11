Joe Brady Gets Two Positive Injury Updates Entering First Game as Bills' Head Coach

There were two pleasant surprises at Buffalo Bills' practice on Friday.

After Thursday absences, first-team defensive lineman TJ Sanders and third-down running back Ty Johnson both returned to work as the Bills prepare to visit the Houston Texans for a September 13 season opener.

Sunday marks Joe Brady's first game as Buffalo's head coach, and, fortunately, his roster is nearing full strength.

"TJ Sanders, Jordan Hancock, Ty Johnson - all will be questionable for the game. We'll take it up to game time and see what that looks like," said Brady after Friday's practice.

Unlike the other two, Hancock has been trending in a positive direction while he deals with a quad injury. According to their head coach, all three could be available on Sunday.

Jun 9, 2026; Orchard Park, NY, USA; Buffalo Bills cornerback Jordan Hancock (37) trains during Buffalo Bills Minicamp. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"If I didn't think those guys had a good practice, I wouldn't feel confident putting them as questionable," said Brady, who served 2.5 seasons as Bills' offensive coordinator prior to his promotion.

Ty Johnson details

Johnson had not logged an official practice day since leaving the Return of the Blue & Red on August 8 when he suffered a hamstring injury.

Having missed back-to-back days to kick off Week 1, Johnson was viewed as a long shot to return in time for Sunday's opener. According to Brady, however, the running back has been progressing to plan.

While sidelined, Johnson began running hard after the first couple weeks. The versatile back reached a point where the head coach was comfortable testing him out.

"Seeing him in his return to play, just seeing how the full speed, the cuts, being able to do what he's asked to do, that allowed us to be like Friday, let's get out there and kind of get you involved," said Brady.

Jul 29, 2026; Rochester, NY, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) hands the ball to running back Ty Johnson (26) during training camp at St. John Fisher University. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The fact that Johnson is a veteran who has been part of the program for three full seasons lessens the need for a long ramp-up.

"Trainers, staff have been working with me heavily, so feeling pretty good and doing everything I can," said Johnson.

With Houston's pass rushing prowess promising to be a factor, Johnson's skill set is extra valuable this week. Should he be unavailable, the Bills could elevate Frank Gore Jr. from the practice squad to serve as RB3.

TJ Sanders details

It was initially thought that Sanders could wind up on Injured Reserve should he be facing a multi-week injury, but Brady downplayed the severity while confirming it happened during Wednesday's practice.

"Just a little something that showed up in practice. Just a little tweak or something, but all is well," said Brady.

Sep 28, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Spencer Rattler (2) runs from pressure from Buffalo Bills defensive tackle TJ. Sanders (98) | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

That explains the defensive lineman's limited status for the week's first practice. It's still unknown, however, if the problem is related to the knee injury that sent Sanders to IR for four weeks as a rookie.

In the event that Sanders is unable to take the field against the Texans, Landon Jackson would presumably start, and the Bills will be down to only five down linemen for their 3-4 front.

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