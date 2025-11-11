Bills ready to 'get that going' as second-round rookie nears return for depleted unit
Buffalo Bills' head coach Sean McDermott signaled that help is on the way for the Buffalo Bills' injury-depleted defensive line.
With second-round rookie defensive tackle TJ Sanders eligible to come off Injured Reserve, McDermott revealed that the No. 41 overall draft pick will begin practicing this week. Sanders is one of three defensive tackles currently on the shelf for the Bills, and that's not including defensive end Michael Hoecht, who can play inside, too.
“TJ Sanders will, he's eligible to practice. He will practice this week, and we'll get that going," said McDermott as Buffalo turns the page to a new week following the November 9 disappointment against the Miami Dolphins.
After opening his practice window, the Bills will have 21 days to activate Sanders or lose him for the remainder of the season. The rookie last appeared during Buffalo's Week 4 win over the New Orleans Saints, totaling 40 snaps (36 on defense).
With the Bills preparing to face the New England Patriots in Week 5, Sanders popped up on the injury report due to a knee problem and subsequently landed on IR.
"We were weighing the options and seeing what one day at a time would do in terms of improving his situation," said McDermott when the Bills made their decision in October. "It didn't look like it was improving, so we decided to get [him] surgery and put him on IR."
Injuries began decimating the Bills' defensive line depth since before the regular season even started. The Bills lost defensive tackle DeWayne Carter to a season-ending Achilles tear late in the summer.
Next, centerpiece Ed Oliver had his ankle stepped up during practice following a dominant Week 1 performance. Oliver wound up playing in three games, recording a sack in all three, before suffering a biceps tear that will keep him out until the playoffs at the earliest.
Although veteran DT DaQuan Jones missed multiple weeks after he "popped a calf" during October 13 pregame warmups, the Bills welcome the 33-year-old back to game action in Week 10.
Meanwhile, Sanders provides another option alongside DaQuan Jones, Larry Ogunjobi, Jordan Phillips and fourth-round rookie Deone Walker. He recorded 111 defensive snaps and two tackles over his first four pro appearances.
