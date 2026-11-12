Bills' Injury Report (Jets Week): Four OL Starters Listed, Christian Benford Added
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The Buffalo Bills listed two new additions on their first Week 10 injury report.
Furthermore, two carryovers remain on the list, but with new injuries.
Coming out of Monday night's road victory, as expected, starting cornerback Christian Benford appeared on Wednesday's practice report. Benford jammed his wrist while tackling Minnesota Vikings' wide receiver Justin Jefferson. He left, returned and left again during the 23-6 win.
Meanwhile, starting center Connor McGovern, somewhat surprisingly, popped up amongst the injured with a neck problem as the Bills began preparations for their November 15 road game against the New York Jets by holding a walkthrough.
McGovern's addition means four of Buffalo's five starting offensive linemen are dealing with injuries in Week 10. Left tackle Dion Dawkins and left guard Alec Anderson were unavailable for the November 9 primetime affair.
Appearing to finally move past issues that bothered them over the past few weeks, right tackle Spencer Brown and tight end Dalton Kincaid suffered new injuries on Monday night. Brown was dealing with a back problem while Kincaid fought through a chest issue. Now, both are nursing ankle injuries.
"That was a physical game on Monday night and we kinda knew that [would be the case]," said Bills' head coach Joe Brady on Wednesday in Orchard Park. "Right now it's really like, we're two days out of the game so we're walking today at practice. We're gonna have to kinda get a feel of where everybody is, and I'll have a better answer for you guys come Friday."
The good news is that Benford, McGovern, Brown, Kincaid, Dawkins and Anderson all managed to earn a limited designation on Wednesday. Practice status is only estimated, however, being that the Bills held a walkthrough.
What we know about Spencer Brown, Dalton Kincaid, Christian Benford
Brown apparently sprained his ankle while blocking for James Cook on the Bills' second possession against the Vikings. He didn't leave the game until the final three kneel-downs by Kyle Allen.
"I'm just playing football right now. It's a tough sport. That's why I play it. That's why I love to play it. I look forward to next week and getting back out there again," said Brown postgame.
Kincaid ankle was twisted up as he went to the ground while blocking for DJ Moore on a wide receiver screen play down the sideline. After being taped up, the tight end returned to make a key third-down catch later during the drive.
Benford was forced out of the game late in the second quarter, going to the locker room for X-rays and subsequently being cleared to return. He was on the field to start the second half, but the Bills eventually pulled him before the night was through.
DJ Moore, Keon Coleman fully cleared
Neither wide receiver's name appears on the Week 10 injury report. It's a highly encouraging development considering both wore red non-contact jerseys during practice last week.
For Moore, it marks his long-awaited return to full strength following a Week 2 shoulder injury. He missed back-to-back games going into Buffalo's Week 7 bye. The 29-year-old wide receiver was back in the lineup against the Ravens on November 1.
Coleman landed on the injury report following the Week 8 win with a shoulder. He was limited in practice every day leading up to the Monday Night Football affair, but did not carry a designation on the final injury report. Against the Vikings, Coleman led all Bills' wide receivers in snaps.
Bills' Injury Report (Week 10)
WEDNESDAY
LG Alec Anderson (ankle) — LP
CB Christian Benford (wrist) — LP
T Spencer Brown (ankle) — LP
LT Dion Dawkins (rib) — LP
DL Greg Gaines (calf) — FP
DB Jordan Hancock (hamstring) — FP (on IR)
TE Dalton Kincaid (ankle) — LP
C Connor McGovern (neck) — LP
G Ar'maj Reed-Adams (elbow/back) — FP
DL TJ Sanders (shoulder) — FP
WR Tyrell Shavers (knee) — FP (on PUP)
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Ralph, a former college football conference administrator, brings 20+ years of media experience to Buffalo Bills ON SI. Prior to focusing on the Bills, he spent two years covering the New York Jets. Ventre initially joined the ON SI family in 2021, providing NCAA Football Championship Subdivision for NFL Draft Bible on FanNation. Ventre remains as an official voter for the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 and the annual legacy awards. The Fordham University graduate is a member of the Pro Football Writers of America.