Bills' Injury Report (Jets Week): Four OL Starters Listed, Christian Benford Added

The Buffalo Bills listed two new additions on their first Week 10 injury report.

Furthermore, two carryovers remain on the list, but with new injuries.

Coming out of Monday night's road victory, as expected, starting cornerback Christian Benford appeared on Wednesday's practice report. Benford jammed his wrist while tackling Minnesota Vikings' wide receiver Justin Jefferson. He left, returned and left again during the 23-6 win.

Meanwhile, starting center Connor McGovern, somewhat surprisingly, popped up amongst the injured with a neck problem as the Bills began preparations for their November 15 road game against the New York Jets by holding a walkthrough.

McGovern's addition means four of Buffalo's five starting offensive linemen are dealing with injuries in Week 10. Left tackle Dion Dawkins and left guard Alec Anderson were unavailable for the November 9 primetime affair.

Sep 17, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) and guard Connor McGovern (66) at the line of scrimmage in the first half against the Detroit Lions | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Appearing to finally move past issues that bothered them over the past few weeks, right tackle Spencer Brown and tight end Dalton Kincaid suffered new injuries on Monday night. Brown was dealing with a back problem while Kincaid fought through a chest issue. Now, both are nursing ankle injuries.

"That was a physical game on Monday night and we kinda knew that [would be the case]," said Bills' head coach Joe Brady on Wednesday in Orchard Park. "Right now it's really like, we're two days out of the game so we're walking today at practice. We're gonna have to kinda get a feel of where everybody is, and I'll have a better answer for you guys come Friday."

The good news is that Benford, McGovern, Brown, Kincaid, Dawkins and Anderson all managed to earn a limited designation on Wednesday. Practice status is only estimated, however, being that the Bills held a walkthrough.

What we know about Spencer Brown, Dalton Kincaid, Christian Benford

Brown apparently sprained his ankle while blocking for James Cook on the Bills' second possession against the Vikings. He didn't leave the game until the final three kneel-downs by Kyle Allen.

"I'm just playing football right now. It's a tough sport. That's why I play it. That's why I love to play it. I look forward to next week and getting back out there again," said Brown postgame.

Oct 4, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Spencer Brown (79) looks on during the second quarter against the New England Patriots | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kincaid ankle was twisted up as he went to the ground while blocking for DJ Moore on a wide receiver screen play down the sideline. After being taped up, the tight end returned to make a key third-down catch later during the drive.

Benford was forced out of the game late in the second quarter, going to the locker room for X-rays and subsequently being cleared to return. He was on the field to start the second half, but the Bills eventually pulled him before the night was through.

Nov 9, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Buffalo Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid (86) runs after making a catch during the first quarter against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

DJ Moore, Keon Coleman fully cleared

Neither wide receiver's name appears on the Week 10 injury report. It's a highly encouraging development considering both wore red non-contact jerseys during practice last week.

For Moore, it marks his long-awaited return to full strength following a Week 2 shoulder injury. He missed back-to-back games going into Buffalo's Week 7 bye. The 29-year-old wide receiver was back in the lineup against the Ravens on November 1.

Coleman landed on the injury report following the Week 8 win with a shoulder. He was limited in practice every day leading up to the Monday Night Football affair, but did not carry a designation on the final injury report. Against the Vikings, Coleman led all Bills' wide receivers in snaps.

Nov 9, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings cornerback Byron Murphy Jr. (7) intercepts a pass intended for Buffalo Bills wide receiver DJ Moore (2) during the first quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bills' Injury Report (Week 10)

WEDNESDAY

LG Alec Anderson (ankle) — LP



CB Christian Benford (wrist) — LP



T Spencer Brown (ankle) — LP



LT Dion Dawkins (rib) — LP



DL Greg Gaines (calf) — FP



DB Jordan Hancock (hamstring) — FP (on IR)



TE Dalton Kincaid (ankle) — LP



C Connor McGovern (neck) — LP



G Ar'maj Reed-Adams (elbow/back) — FP



DL TJ Sanders (shoulder) — FP



WR Tyrell Shavers (knee) — FP (on PUP)

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