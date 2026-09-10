Bills' Official Week 1 Injury Report: RB Concern Worsens, Khalil Shakir Progresses
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The Buffalo Bills' offense has only one injury concern heading into the September 13 season opener against the Houston Texans.
Third-down running back Ty Johnson, who also plays a role on special teams, was the lone offensive player on the Bills' first official injury report in Week 1. Hampered by a hamstring injury, Johnson did not practice on Wednesday in Orchard Park.
Two defensive players are dealing with injuries ahead of Sunday's road game. Backup nickel cornerback Jordan Hancock was a non-participant due to a quad issue. Meanwhile, a knee injury limited first-team defensive lineman TJ Sanders.
The short injury report is a welcomed sight for first-year head coach Joe Brady, who followed a different schedule this past summer. By comparison, the Bills had six players, including wide receivers Keon Coleman and Khalil Shakir, on their first Week 1 injury report last September.
Khalil Shakir's surprise omission
The best part about Wednesday's practice report is one of the names that did not appear.
Wide receiver Khalil Shakir, who had been sidelined since suffering a lower-body injury during the August 15 preseason opener, was a full participant. He played eight offensive snaps with the starting offense in that win, making catches of 21 and 20 yards.
Not practicing as of last week, Shakir said he felt "good" to be "running around" again.
"It's awesome [to have Shakir back practicing]," said quarterback Josh Allen following practice. "Khalil's a guy that we don't seem to miss a beat. He's always where he's supposed to be at the right time. He does his job in the run game and the pass game. He's just someone that's gotten better over the years and very happy to have him back."
Shakir has been the Bills' team receiving leader each of the past two seasons.
More on Ty Johnson
Johnson has been out since pulling his hamstring during the Return of the Blue & Red practice on August 8.
It appears as if the severity is greater than usual. Most players can return after four weeks, but Johnson apparently needs more time.
The odds are that Johnson is inactive on Sunday with Frank Gore Jr. being called up to take his place. Gore would join starter James Cook and backup Ray Davis just as he did during the playoffs last January.
What happens if Hancock or Sanders is unavailable?
Although Dee Alford is the probable starter at nickel cornerback, the Bills could opt for some insurance by elevating one of three defensive backs from the practice squad.
If Hancock is not available, Kani Walker, Te'Cory Couch and Anthony Kendall are all eligible for a call-up, but Kendall is likely viewed mainly as a special teams substitute.
Sanders missed time with a knee injury as a rookie, but it's unknown if this issue is related. Should the 2025 second-round pick be limited on Sunday, look for Landon Jackson to take on most of the reps up front. The Bills could also move Greg Gaines into the nose tackle spot and flip Deone Walker outside.
Bills' Official Injury Report (Week 1)
WEDNESDAY
RB Ty Johnson (hamstring) - DNP
DB Jordan Hancock (quad) - DNP
DL TJ Sanders (knee) - LP
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Ralph, a former college football conference administrator, brings 20+ years of media experience to Buffalo Bills ON SI. Prior to focusing on the Bills, he spent two years covering the New York Jets. Ventre initially joined the ON SI family in 2021, providing NCAA Football Championship Subdivision for NFL Draft Bible on FanNation. Ventre remains as an official voter for the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 and the annual legacy awards. The Fordham University graduate is a member of the Pro Football Writers of America.