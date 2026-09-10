Bills' Official Week 1 Injury Report: RB Concern Worsens, Khalil Shakir Progresses

The Buffalo Bills' offense has only one injury concern heading into the September 13 season opener against the Houston Texans.

Third-down running back Ty Johnson, who also plays a role on special teams, was the lone offensive player on the Bills' first official injury report in Week 1. Hampered by a hamstring injury, Johnson did not practice on Wednesday in Orchard Park.

Two defensive players are dealing with injuries ahead of Sunday's road game. Backup nickel cornerback Jordan Hancock was a non-participant due to a quad issue. Meanwhile, a knee injury limited first-team defensive lineman TJ Sanders.

Buffalo Bills running backs Ty Johnson and Ray Davis drink in the experience at the first public practice inside the new $2.2B Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The short injury report is a welcomed sight for first-year head coach Joe Brady, who followed a different schedule this past summer. By comparison, the Bills had six players, including wide receivers Keon Coleman and Khalil Shakir, on their first Week 1 injury report last September.

Khalil Shakir's surprise omission

The best part about Wednesday's practice report is one of the names that did not appear.

Wide receiver Khalil Shakir, who had been sidelined since suffering a lower-body injury during the August 15 preseason opener, was a full participant. He played eight offensive snaps with the starting offense in that win, making catches of 21 and 20 yards.

Not practicing as of last week, Shakir said he felt "good" to be "running around" again.

Aug 15, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Khalil Shakir (10) tries to avoid a tackle by Carolina Panthers linebacker Claudin Cherelus (53) in the first quarter at the New Highmark Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"It's awesome [to have Shakir back practicing]," said quarterback Josh Allen following practice. "Khalil's a guy that we don't seem to miss a beat. He's always where he's supposed to be at the right time. He does his job in the run game and the pass game. He's just someone that's gotten better over the years and very happy to have him back."

Shakir has been the Bills' team receiving leader each of the past two seasons.

More on Ty Johnson

Johnson has been out since pulling his hamstring during the Return of the Blue & Red practice on August 8.

It appears as if the severity is greater than usual. Most players can return after four weeks, but Johnson apparently needs more time.

The odds are that Johnson is inactive on Sunday with Frank Gore Jr. being called up to take his place. Gore would join starter James Cook and backup Ray Davis just as he did during the playoffs last January.

Jul 29, 2026; Rochester, NY, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) hands the ball to running back Ty Johnson (26) during training camp at St. John Fisher University. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What happens if Hancock or Sanders is unavailable?

Although Dee Alford is the probable starter at nickel cornerback, the Bills could opt for some insurance by elevating one of three defensive backs from the practice squad.

If Hancock is not available, Kani Walker, Te'Cory Couch and Anthony Kendall are all eligible for a call-up, but Kendall is likely viewed mainly as a special teams substitute.

Sanders missed time with a knee injury as a rookie, but it's unknown if this issue is related. Should the 2025 second-round pick be limited on Sunday, look for Landon Jackson to take on most of the reps up front. The Bills could also move Greg Gaines into the nose tackle spot and flip Deone Walker outside.

Bills' Official Injury Report (Week 1)

WEDNESDAY



RB Ty Johnson (hamstring) - DNP



DB Jordan Hancock (quad) - DNP



DL TJ Sanders (knee) - LP

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