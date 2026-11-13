Bills' Week 10 Injury Report Update: Spencer Brown's Setback, Dalton Kincaid Limited Again

The Buffalo Bills ramped up their practice activity on Thursday in Orchard Park, but not everyone was available to fully participate.

After Wednesday's walkthrough, the Bills continued preparations for the November 15 road game against the New York Jets by practicing in the field house on Thursday.

For the second day in a row, five starters were limited participants. With three starting offensive linemen already amongst the limited, starting right tackle Spencer Brown created more cause for concern by missing practice.

Additionally, special teams ace Sam Franklin landed on Thursday's practice report as a limited participant with a shoulder issue. Considering he started the week at full strength, the new designation suggests an injury could have occurred during practice.

Nov 9, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Buffalo Bills defensive back Sam Franklin Jr. (28) reacts after a play | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Spencer Brown Setback

Although practice participation was only an estimation on Wednesday due to the walkthrough nature, Brown earned a limited designation as the Bills kicked off the week.

His absence on Thursday, however, suggests the right tackle suffered a setback involving his Week 9 ankle injury. After a back flare-up kept him out against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 8, Brown remains on the injury report in the aftermath of the Monday Night Football win on November 9.

Brown apparently rolled his ankle while running blocking on the Bills' second drive of the game. Although he appeared wincing in pain on a couple of occasions, the starter played until the final three kneel-downs.

Sep 27, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Spencer Brown (79) in pass protection against the Los Angeles Chargers in the second half | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"I'm just playing football right now. It's a tough sport. That's why I play it. That's why I love to play it. I look forward to next week and getting back out there again," said Brown on Monday night.

Tylan Grable would be the first man up to step in for Brown, but left tackle Dion Dawkins's injury further complicates matters.

Alec Anderson, Dion Dawkins updates

With the Bills hoping to welcome the left side of their offensive line back to action against the Jets, they've certainly witnessed positive developments with Dawkins and left guard Alec Anderson practicing on back-to-back days albeit in a limited capacity.

Dawkins and Anderson both suffered their injuries early against the Ravens on November 1, but they fought through the remainder of the game.

Dealing with a ribs issue, Dawkins did not practice in any capacity leading up to the November 9 primetime affair. Meanwhile, Anderson, who sprained his ankle on a first-quarter red zone play, didn't get on the field again until Saturday.

Both players were questionable heading toward kickoff and were subsequently scratched.

Oct 18, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Dion Dawkins (73) blocks Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kwity Paye (95) during the fourth quarter at Allegiant Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

New Week 10 additions Christian Benford, Connor McGovern

Starting cornerback Christian Benford went to the locker room late in the second quarter against the Vikings. After having his wrist X-rayed, he was cleared to return.

Benford was on the field to start the second half, but the Bills eventually ended his night early, presumably as a means of caution. He went on record with The Buffalo News, reporting his X-rays were negative.

Center Connor McGovern was a surprise addition to the Week 10 injury report after he apparently suffered a neck injury against Minnesota. McGovern logged 77 snaps on Monday, only giving way to backup center Lloyd Cushenberry for the final three kneel-downs.

Sep 27, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills cornerback Christian Benford (47) breaks up a pass during the second quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What's up with Dalton Kincaid?

Just as Kincaid was getting over a chest injury that dates back to October 18, the tight end twisted an ankle against the Vikings.

Blocking for DJ Moore on a wide receiver screen in the opening minute of the fourth quarter, Kincaid's foot got caught up as he went to the ground along the sideline. After having his ankle taped, Kincaid returned after missing less than six minutes of game time. With the Bills still in possession, he made a key third-down catch to extend the drive.

Nov 9, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Buffalo Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid (86) runs after making a catch and is tackled by Minnesota Vikings safety Joshua Metellus (44) and Minnesota Vikings linebacker Eric Wilson (55) | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bills' Injury Report (Week 10)

THURSDAY

LG Alec Anderson (ankle) — LP



CB Christian Benford (wrist) — LP



T Spencer Brown (ankle) — DNP



LT Dion Dawkins (rib) — LP



DB Sam Franklin (shoulder) — LP



DL Greg Gaines (calf) — FP



DB Jordan Hancock (hamstring) — FP (on IR)



TE Dalton Kincaid (ankle) — LP



C Connor McGovern (neck) — LP



G Ar'maj Reed-Adams (elbow/back) — FP



DL TJ Sanders (shoulder) — FP



WR Tyrell Shavers (knee) — FP (on PUP)

WEDNESDAY

LG Alec Anderson (ankle) — LP



CB Christian Benford (wrist) — LP



T Spencer Brown (ankle) — LP



LT Dion Dawkins (rib) — LP



DL Greg Gaines (calf) — FP



DB Jordan Hancock (hamstring) — FP (on IR)



TE Dalton Kincaid (ankle) — LP



C Connor McGovern (neck) — LP



G Ar'maj Reed-Adams (elbow/back) — FP



DL TJ Sanders (shoulder) — FP



WR Tyrell Shavers (knee) — FP (on PUP)

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