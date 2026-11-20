Bills' Updated Week 11 Injury Report: Christian Benford, Dalton Kincaid Remain Out
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Six starters are amongst those affected.
In all, five Buffalo Bills' defensive backs, one linebacker and two tight ends have been noticeably limited by injury during the practice week as preparations for a November 22 home game take shape.
With the Miami Dolphins set to visit Orchard Park for a 1 p.m. ET kickoff on Sunday, the Bills held their second Week 11 practice on Thursday.
For the second day in a row, starting cornerback Christian Benford, inside linebacker Dorian Williams, safety Damar Hamlin and tight end Dalton Kincaid were all non-participants.
New safety Amani Hooker and third tight end Jackson Hawes practiced on a limited basis again. Hooker's status is much less worrisome being that his knee did not cause him to miss a single snap in his Bills' debut.
Meanwhile, starting safety Cole Bishop and slot cornerback Dee Alford both saw their status upgraded on Thursday.
Additionally, backup running back Ray Davis, a new addition to the injury report in Week 11, was limited by a hamstring.
Dee Alford, Cole Bishop show progress
Alford is moving through the concussion protocol after being ruled out due to a head injury early in the fourth quarter to this past Sunday.
After missing Wednesday's walkthrough, Alford returned to the practice field on Thursday in a limited capacity. He was wearing a red non-contact jersey.
Bishop, who was sidelined for only three plays against the Jets, had his shoulder examined on the sideline. He appeared to aggravate it late in the fourth quarter while diving towards Jets' running back Braelon Allen on a screen play.
The Bills listed Bishop as limited for Wednesday before upgrading the starting safety to full participation on Thursday.
Christian Benford, Damar Hamlin, Dorian Williams all absent
Benford and Williams left the Week 10 road game early, and neither returned.
"There's always concern whenever guys are nicked up or aren't able to finish a game," said Bills' head coach Joe Brady.
The Bills ruled out Benford with a groin injury early in the fourth quarter. The starting boundary cornerback missed the game's final 18 snaps. Now, he's missed back-to-back practices.
Even if the severity proves to be mild, it may be overly optimistic to expect a player to recover from a groin injury in only six days. Still, it's not impossible for Benford to be ready by Sunday.
"You guys saw it with Spencer Brown last week. Christian's always gonna do everything he can to get ready to go. If he can't, I feel confident with the guys on our depth [chart] to be able to step in like they have," said Brady.
Williams played deep into the third quarter before leaving with a calf injury. He was ruled questionable to return in the fourth quarter, but the Bills rolled with fourth-round rookie Kaleb Elarms-Orr the rest of the way.
As for Hamlin, Buffalo initially listed the safety as a limited participant during Wednesday's walkthrough. That status has since been adjusted to match the DNP he posted on Thursday.
Dealing with a toe injury, Hamlin was seen wearing a boot on his right foot while using a mobility scooter following Wednesday's practice.
Updates on tight ends Dalton Kincaid and Jackson Hawes
Already on the injury report last week for an ankle, Kincaid injured his thumb against the Jets. It appeared to occur on a third-quarter red zone play when the tight end engaged with a defender down field. He saw only two more snaps the remainder of the game.
Kincaid has played through injuries in the past, but a thumb injury can obviously prove tricky for a pass-catcher. It wouldn't be surprising if Buffalo holds him out against the Dolphins.
Meanwhile, Jackson Hawes was added to Wednesday's injury report after the fact with a shoulder issue. He participated in both practices thus far, albeit in a limited capacity.
Bills' Injury Report (Week 11)
THURSDAY
CB Dee Alford (concussion) — LP
CB Christian Benford (groin) — DNP
S Cole Bishop (shoulder) — FP
WR Keon Coleman (ankle) — FP
RB Ray Davis (hamstring) — LP
S Damar Hamlin (toe) — DNP
TE Jackson Hawes (shoulder) — LP
S Amani Hooker (knee) — LP
TE Dalton Kincaid (thumb/ankle) — DNP
RB Ty Johnson (knee) — FP
C Connor McGovern (neck) — FP
DL TJ Sanders (shoulder) — LP
WR Tyrell Shavers (knee) — FP
G O'Cyrus Torrence (personal) — FP
ILB Dorian Williams (calf) — DNP
WEDNESDAY
CB Dee Alford (concussion) — DNP
CB Christian Benford (groin) — DNP
S Cole Bishop (shoulder) — LP
WR Keon Coleman (ankle) — FP
RB Ray Davis (hamstring) — LP
S Damar Hamlin (toe) — DNP
TE Jackson Hawes (shoulder) — LP
S Amani Hooker (knee) — LP
TE Dalton Kincaid (thumb/ankle) — DNP
RB Ty Johnson (knee) — FP
C Connor McGovern (neck) — FP
DL TJ Sanders (shoulder) — FP
WR Tyrell Shavers (knee) — FP
G O'Cyrus Torrence (personal) — DNP
ILB Dorian Williams (calf) — DNP
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Ralph, a former college football conference administrator, brings 20+ years of media experience to Buffalo Bills ON SI. Prior to focusing on the Bills, he spent two years covering the New York Jets. Ventre initially joined the ON SI family in 2021, providing NCAA Football Championship Subdivision for NFL Draft Bible on FanNation. Ventre remains as an official voter for the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 and the annual legacy awards. The Fordham University graduate is a member of the Pro Football Writers of America.