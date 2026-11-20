Six starters are amongst those affected.

In all, five Buffalo Bills' defensive backs, one linebacker and two tight ends have been noticeably limited by injury during the practice week as preparations for a November 22 home game take shape.

With the Miami Dolphins set to visit Orchard Park for a 1 p.m. ET kickoff on Sunday, the Bills held their second Week 11 practice on Thursday.

For the second day in a row, starting cornerback Christian Benford, inside linebacker Dorian Williams, safety Damar Hamlin and tight end Dalton Kincaid were all non-participants.

Sep 27, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills head coach Joe Brady greets safety Damar Hamlin (3) before a game against the Los Angeles Chargers at New Highmark Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

New safety Amani Hooker and third tight end Jackson Hawes practiced on a limited basis again. Hooker's status is much less worrisome being that his knee did not cause him to miss a single snap in his Bills' debut.

Meanwhile, starting safety Cole Bishop and slot cornerback Dee Alford both saw their status upgraded on Thursday.

Additionally, backup running back Ray Davis, a new addition to the injury report in Week 11, was limited by a hamstring.

Dee Alford, Cole Bishop show progress

Alford is moving through the concussion protocol after being ruled out due to a head injury early in the fourth quarter to this past Sunday.

After missing Wednesday's walkthrough, Alford returned to the practice field on Thursday in a limited capacity. He was wearing a red non-contact jersey.

Nov 15, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Buffalo Bills cornerback Dee Alford (23) gets injured during the second half against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bishop, who was sidelined for only three plays against the Jets, had his shoulder examined on the sideline. He appeared to aggravate it late in the fourth quarter while diving towards Jets' running back Braelon Allen on a screen play.

The Bills listed Bishop as limited for Wednesday before upgrading the starting safety to full participation on Thursday.

Christian Benford, Damar Hamlin, Dorian Williams all absent

Benford and Williams left the Week 10 road game early, and neither returned.

"There's always concern whenever guys are nicked up or aren't able to finish a game," said Bills' head coach Joe Brady.

The Bills ruled out Benford with a groin injury early in the fourth quarter. The starting boundary cornerback missed the game's final 18 snaps. Now, he's missed back-to-back practices.

Even if the severity proves to be mild, it may be overly optimistic to expect a player to recover from a groin injury in only six days. Still, it's not impossible for Benford to be ready by Sunday.

"You guys saw it with Spencer Brown last week. Christian's always gonna do everything he can to get ready to go. If he can't, I feel confident with the guys on our depth [chart] to be able to step in like they have," said Brady.

Nov 15, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (3) and Buffalo Bills cornerback Christian Benford (47) celebrate after a defensive stop during the first half against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Williams played deep into the third quarter before leaving with a calf injury. He was ruled questionable to return in the fourth quarter, but the Bills rolled with fourth-round rookie Kaleb Elarms-Orr the rest of the way.

As for Hamlin, Buffalo initially listed the safety as a limited participant during Wednesday's walkthrough. That status has since been adjusted to match the DNP he posted on Thursday.

Dealing with a toe injury, Hamlin was seen wearing a boot on his right foot while using a mobility scooter following Wednesday's practice.

Nov 15, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Buffalo Bills linebacker Dorian Williams (42) lays a hard hit on New York Jets quarterback Cade Klubnik (10) during the second half at MetLife Stadium | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Updates on tight ends Dalton Kincaid and Jackson Hawes

Already on the injury report last week for an ankle, Kincaid injured his thumb against the Jets. It appeared to occur on a third-quarter red zone play when the tight end engaged with a defender down field. He saw only two more snaps the remainder of the game.

Kincaid has played through injuries in the past, but a thumb injury can obviously prove tricky for a pass-catcher. It wouldn't be surprising if Buffalo holds him out against the Dolphins.

Meanwhile, Jackson Hawes was added to Wednesday's injury report after the fact with a shoulder issue. He participated in both practices thus far, albeit in a limited capacity.

Nov 15, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Buffalo Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid (86) runs by New York Jets linebacker Jamien Sherwood (44) during the first half against | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bills' Injury Report (Week 11)

THURSDAY

CB Dee Alford (concussion) — LP



CB Christian Benford (groin) — DNP



S Cole Bishop (shoulder) — FP



WR Keon Coleman (ankle) — FP



RB Ray Davis (hamstring) — LP



S Damar Hamlin (toe) — DNP



TE Jackson Hawes (shoulder) — LP



S Amani Hooker (knee) — LP



TE Dalton Kincaid (thumb/ankle) — DNP



RB Ty Johnson (knee) — FP



C Connor McGovern (neck) — FP



DL TJ Sanders (shoulder) — LP



WR Tyrell Shavers (knee) — FP



G O'Cyrus Torrence (personal) — FP



ILB Dorian Williams (calf) — DNP

WEDNESDAY

CB Dee Alford (concussion) — DNP



CB Christian Benford (groin) — DNP



S Cole Bishop (shoulder) — LP



WR Keon Coleman (ankle) — FP



RB Ray Davis (hamstring) — LP



S Damar Hamlin (toe) — DNP



TE Jackson Hawes (shoulder) — LP



S Amani Hooker (knee) — LP



TE Dalton Kincaid (thumb/ankle) — DNP



RB Ty Johnson (knee) — FP



C Connor McGovern (neck) — FP



DL TJ Sanders (shoulder) — FP



WR Tyrell Shavers (knee) — FP



G O'Cyrus Torrence (personal) — DNP



ILB Dorian Williams (calf) — DNP

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