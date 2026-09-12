Bills' Final Week 1 Injury Report: Three Players Are Questionable to Face Texans
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The Buffalo Bills' 53-man roster is in good shape health wise heading into Sunday's season opener on the road against the Houston Texans.
Only three Bills' players — two backups and one rotational defensive lineman — appear on the week's final injury report.
Down lineman TJ Sanders and third-down running back Ty Johnson were limited participants at Friday's practice, which represents an upgrade from Thursday's absences.
Second-string nickel cornerback Jordan Hancock, who missed Wednesday's practice, took another step forward on Friday by improving from limited to full participation.
All three players are officially questionable to play when Buffalo opens the season with 1 p.m. ET kickoff on September 13.
"TJ Sanders, Jordan Hancock, Ty Johnson — all will be questionable for the game. We'll take it up to game time and see what that looks like," said head coach Joe Brady after Friday's practice.
With Sanders listed as a first-team defensive end on the Bills' 3-4 front, Landon Jackson figures to start in the event the former is unavailable come game time. That would leave Buffalo with only five total down linemen for the day.
Johnson, who practiced for the first time in more than one month on Friday, may need a few more days before jumping into live game action. Should that be the case, the Bills will presumably look to elevate Frank Gore Jr. from the practice squad to handle RB3 duties.
A lot healthier this time around
Naturally, NFL teams are going to be healthier in Week 1 as opposed to Week 12, so it's no surprise that the Bills head into this road matchup in much better shape that they did last November. It's also worth noting that Brady tweaked the team's work schedule this past summer.
Buffalo had 16 players on its injury report ahead of last year's 23-19 road loss. Most notably, tight end Dalton Kincaid missed the game as did wide receiver Curtis Samuel. Keon Coleman was held out as an extension of being benched the week prior.
Meanwhile, first-round cornerback Maxwell Hairston, starting linebacker Terrel Bernard and starting right tackle Spencer Brown all left the Thursday night affair due to injuries and did not return.
Bills' Official Injury Report (Week 1)
FRIDAY
DB Jordan Hancock (quad) — FP
(Game: QUESTIONABLE)
RB Ty Johnson (hamstring) — LP
(Game: QUESTIONABLE)
DL TJ Sanders (knee) — LP
(Game: QUESTIONABLE)
THURSDAY
RB Ty Johnson (hamstring) — DNP
DB Jordan Hancock (quad) — LP
DL TJ Sanders (knee) — DNP
WEDNESDAY
RB Ty Johnson (hamstring) — DNP
DB Jordan Hancock (quad) — DNP
DL TJ Sanders (knee) — LP
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Ralph, a former college football conference administrator, brings 20+ years of media experience to Buffalo Bills ON SI. Prior to focusing on the Bills, he spent two years covering the New York Jets. Ventre initially joined the ON SI family in 2021, providing NCAA Football Championship Subdivision for NFL Draft Bible on FanNation. Ventre remains as an official voter for the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 and the annual legacy awards. The Fordham University graduate is a member of the Pro Football Writers of America.