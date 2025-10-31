Bills Central

Bills' wide receiver returns to practice while linebacker takes step back Thursday

The Buffalo Bills had two notable changes to their Week 9 injury report with the Kansas City Chiefs set to visit November 2

Ralph Ventre

Oct 13, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Josh Palmer (5) is tackled by. Atlanta Falcons cornerback Dee Alford (20)
Oct 13, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Josh Palmer (5) is tackled by. Atlanta Falcons cornerback Dee Alford (20) / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
While his Week 9 availability is still seriously in question, it was a positive occurrence for the Buffalo Bills' offense at Thursday's practice in Orchard Park.

For the first time since injuring his ankle and knee on a reception in an October 13 primetime game against the Atlanta Falcons, wide receiver Joshua Palmer has returned to action. Albeit in a limited capacity, Palmer practiced on Thursday after sitting out Wednesday's session.

The Bills could certainly use the versatile Palmer when the Kansas City Chiefs visit Highmark Stadium on November 2. The Chiefs own the NFL's fourth-ranked defense (277.8) through eight weeks.

While Palmer's status was upgraded, Bills' linebacker Shaq Thompson went in the other direction. Following limited participation on Wednesday, the veteran was not available as a result of a hamstring injury. There's a thought that the injury could have happened in practice, and Bills' head coach Sean McDermott will likely provide insight when he addresses reporters on Friday.

Thompson and starting defensive tackle DaQuan Jones, who is nursing a calf problem, were the two lone non-participants on the official injury report.

Shaq Thompson dives
Bills linebacker Shaq Thompson makes a diving catch during position drills at St. John Fisher University Tuesday, July 29, 2025 in Pittsford, NY. / Shawn Dowd/Rochester Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Linebackers Matt Milano and Terrel Bernard participated in full for the second straight practice. A healthy linebacking corps is obviously preferred when going up against a high-octane offense like Kansas City.

Veteran kicker Matt Prater was limited by a calf issue for the second day in a row.

Bills' Sean McDermott kept captain on sideline in Week 8 win, 'my decision only'

Meanwhile, defensive end Joey Bosa and defensive tackle Jordan Phillips returned to full participation after vet rest days. Running back Ray Davis was also back in action after missing Wednesday due to an illness.

Matt Prater (15)
Sep 14, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Buffalo Bills place kicker Matt Prater (15) kicks a field goal against the New York Jets / Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

Bills' Injury Report (Week 9)

THURSDAY
LB Terrel Bernard (ankle) — Full

LB Matt Milano (pectoral) — Full

DE Joey Bosa (vet rest) — Full

RB Ray Davis (illness) — Full

DT Jordan Phillips (vet rest) — Full

WR Joshua Palmer (knee / ankle) — Limited

K Matt Prater (calf) — Limited

LB Shaq Thompson (hamstring) — DNP

DT DaQuan Jones (calf) — DNP

WEDNESDAY
LB Terrel Bernard (ankle) — Full

LB Matt Milano (pectoral) — Full

DE Joey Bosa (vet rest) — Limited

DT Jordan Phillips (vet rest) — Limited

K Matt Prater (calf) — Limited

LB Shaq Thompson (hamstring) — Limited

RB Ray Davis (illness) — DNP

DT DaQuan Jones (calf) — DNP

WR Joshua Palmer (knee / ankle) — DNP

