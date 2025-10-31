Bills' wide receiver returns to practice while linebacker takes step back Thursday
While his Week 9 availability is still seriously in question, it was a positive occurrence for the Buffalo Bills' offense at Thursday's practice in Orchard Park.
For the first time since injuring his ankle and knee on a reception in an October 13 primetime game against the Atlanta Falcons, wide receiver Joshua Palmer has returned to action. Albeit in a limited capacity, Palmer practiced on Thursday after sitting out Wednesday's session.
The Bills could certainly use the versatile Palmer when the Kansas City Chiefs visit Highmark Stadium on November 2. The Chiefs own the NFL's fourth-ranked defense (277.8) through eight weeks.
While Palmer's status was upgraded, Bills' linebacker Shaq Thompson went in the other direction. Following limited participation on Wednesday, the veteran was not available as a result of a hamstring injury. There's a thought that the injury could have happened in practice, and Bills' head coach Sean McDermott will likely provide insight when he addresses reporters on Friday.
Thompson and starting defensive tackle DaQuan Jones, who is nursing a calf problem, were the two lone non-participants on the official injury report.
Linebackers Matt Milano and Terrel Bernard participated in full for the second straight practice. A healthy linebacking corps is obviously preferred when going up against a high-octane offense like Kansas City.
Veteran kicker Matt Prater was limited by a calf issue for the second day in a row.
MORE: Bills' Sean McDermott kept captain on sideline in Week 8 win, 'my decision only'
Meanwhile, defensive end Joey Bosa and defensive tackle Jordan Phillips returned to full participation after vet rest days. Running back Ray Davis was also back in action after missing Wednesday due to an illness.
Bills' Injury Report (Week 9)
THURSDAY
LB Terrel Bernard (ankle) — Full
LB Matt Milano (pectoral) — Full
DE Joey Bosa (vet rest) — Full
RB Ray Davis (illness) — Full
DT Jordan Phillips (vet rest) — Full
WR Joshua Palmer (knee / ankle) — Limited
K Matt Prater (calf) — Limited
LB Shaq Thompson (hamstring) — DNP
DT DaQuan Jones (calf) — DNP
WEDNESDAY
LB Terrel Bernard (ankle) — Full
LB Matt Milano (pectoral) — Full
DE Joey Bosa (vet rest) — Limited
DT Jordan Phillips (vet rest) — Limited
K Matt Prater (calf) — Limited
LB Shaq Thompson (hamstring) — Limited
RB Ray Davis (illness) — DNP
DT DaQuan Jones (calf) — DNP
WR Joshua Palmer (knee / ankle) — DNP
